"Bella and Mirabel" Brings Fun and Lessons

Bella And Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister
Spirit-Human Conversation in a Book that ‘Pluck at the Heartstrings’
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How will a human react when one day, a tiny little light in the garden talks to her and brings her some important advice?
This is how the new motivational book “Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister” starts - a story that brings together two characters: Bella, an earth spirit, and Mirabela, an ordinary human.
The book surely did justice to our cravings for cute and fancy stories that provide important lessons about how we live our lives - from our daily routines and tasks to the work that we spend our precious time with - each of Bella’s messages pluck at the heartstrings and provoke us to change the way we do things.
The book starts its story with an earth spirit to her human sister and focuses on freedom from our hardwired conditioning of "musts" and "shoulds." It will appeal to anyone questioning the meaning of their lives.
In exploring the many roles humans play throughout the day, Bella uses hats as an example. Mirabel brings lessons that make us ponder whether or not we are fitted for the roles we take on, and the possible effects of it on our body - which brings readers some rich and timeless pieces of advice.
The book, written by Mary Ellen Jackson, brings messages from the earth spirit that are delivered in a funny, quirky manner. “The little deva, Bella, will use any object to get her point across, such as a bristle hair brush or hats,” Jackson says. “Using the analogy of the hard versus a soft bristle brush she tells us the hair cells groan when brushed by the hard bristle brush. Whereas with the soft brush, the cells settle down into a quiet snooze,” she continues.
“We tend to push ourselves too hard whereas she artfully urges us on with compassion and humor and tweaks us when we get too serious,” Jackson says.
Jackson hopped from a career in Advocacy for the Elderly to counseling services for clients who questioned the meaning of their lives. Through her rich education from Celeste, her guide and mentor, and a tiny mischievous diva she has counseled clients on exploring their dreams. She has given workshops on channeling, the light body (invisible energy surrounding each of us), and informative talks on the meaning of life, the power of thought and language, mediumship, and the dying process when a soul prepares to leave the earth.
“Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
