Life Lessons and Catchy Stories in “Bella and Mirabel”

Bella And Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister
Prepare to be Fascinated by Mary Ellen Jackson’s New Book
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When a tiny little light appears to Mirabel, her life changes forever.
This is how the new motivational book “Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister” starts - a story that brings together two characters: Bella, an earth spirit, and Mirabel, a human.
The book is expected to pull at one’s heartstrings, not only because of its cute and fancy story, but the book also did justice to providing us with lessons worth keeping for life, and a motivation to live our lives with the things that truly matter.
The story starts with an earth spirit talking to her human sister and focuses on freedom from our hardwired conditioning of musts and shoulds. Digging deep into the meaning of life, the book will take us, readers, into questioning what are the musts and shoulds that are often taking up space in our lives, and what we should do to live with more freedom.
Author Mary Ellen Jackson says that in exploring the many roles humans play throughout the day, Bella uses hats as an example. “Mirabel brings lessons that make us ponder whether or not we are fitted for the roles we take on, and the possible effects of it on our body - which brings readers some rich and timeless pieces of advice,” Jackson says.
The book catches the attention of readers from beginning to its end with the use of understandable and relatable words and scenarios.
“The messages from the earth spirit that are delivered in a funny, quirky manner,” Jackson adds. “The little deva, Bella, will use any object to get her point across, such as a bristle hair brush or hats,” Jackson reveals. Jackson says that using the analogy of the hard versus a soft bristle brush she tells us the hair cells groan when brushed by the hard bristle brush. Whereas with the soft brush, the cells settle down into a quiet snooze.
The book author spent years in a career in Advocacy for the Elderly. Currently, she is doing counseling services for clients who question the meaning of their lives. Through her rich education from Celeste, her guide and mentor, and a tiny mischievous diva, she has counseled clients on exploring their dreams.
“I have given workshops on channeling, the light body (invisible energy surrounding each of us), and informative talks on the meaning of life, the power of thought and language, mediumship, and the dying process when a soul prepares to leave the earth,” she reveals.
“Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.