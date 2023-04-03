Handcrafted Learning Has Launched Handcraftedlearning.Net To Discuss Recent News

Handcrafted Learning Logo

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorothy Cafino Finnigan, the founder of Handcrafted Learning, is pleased to announce that Handcrafted Learning has launched a website, handcraftedlearning.net. The website will be used to make announcements and discuss recent events related to the company.

So far, the website is gaining traction fast and has made several announcements touching on the services Handcrafted Learning offers. For instance, Handcrafted Learning has announced the launch of a new service that provides custom interactive learning experiences for users with visual impairments. This service underscores the company's commitment to meeting Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) at the AA level while providing visually impaired users with high-quality, interactive digital training.

With this new offering, Handcrafted Learning is helping organizations to create inclusive and accessible learning experiences that cater to the needs of all learners. The interactive learning experiences are designed to engage and support low and no vision users through multimedia elements, including evocative audio, screen reader compatibility, and sensory feedback.

The announcement also mentioned that Handcrafted Learning's team of experts works closely with clients to understand their specific requirements and develop tailored learning solutions that meet their accessibility goals while delivering exceptional user experience.

The website also recently announced the 5th anniversary of Handcrafted Learning, obtaining women- and minority-led certifications. The website announced that, in a significant milestone for the company, it received certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) five years ago. These two organizations are the most prominent certification bodies for women- and minority-owned businesses in the United States.

The certifications are noteworthy for Handcrafted Learning because they reflect the company's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Dorothy Cafino Finnigan, the owner and co-founder of Handcrafted Learning expressed her excitement and pride in achieving certification. As a certified woman- and minority-owned business, Handcrafted Learning is better positioned to engage with Fortune 500 companies with supplier diversity initiatives. Certification also showcases Handcrafted Learning's dedication to delivering top-quality learning and development services while fostering diversity and inclusion.

Founded in 2009 by Dorothy Cafino Finnigan, Handcrafted Learning is a custom learning and development company that creates innovative solutions for Fortune 500 clients. The company is certified as a minority- and woman-owned business by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Handcrafted Learning is dedicated to providing its clients with the highest quality learning experiences while ensuring accessibility for all learners. Whether through eLearning simulations, hands-on workshops, or on-the-job tools, Handcrafted Learning's passionate consultants, designers, and developers work closely with clients to build customized learning experiences that support employee skill development and cultural change.

With a focus on innovation and excellence, Handcrafted Learning is committed to creating impactful learning solutions that meet each organization's unique needs. The company's dedication to quality, accessibility, and diversity has made it a learning and development industry leader. To learn more about their services, check out their website at>>> www.handcraftedlearning.net.

