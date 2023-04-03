David Jacques Farahi, Executive Chairman of Quick Custom Intelligence Celebrates their Monumental Achievements of Growth, Innovations and Profitability accentuated by the announcement of their deployment at the Hard Rock International and Seminole…

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") a leading software company in the gaming and hospitality industries, announced over 200% growth over the past twelve months as they have installed a new casino every week, including their deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform at the prestigious Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming casinos. This is a testament to QCI's commitment to providing unrivaled custom intelligence solutions for gaming and hospitality businesses. QCI has now surpassed 110 casino resort deployments. QCI also announced the addition of several highly skilled team members who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the team.

Mr. Farahi also shared the achievement of already signing 24 new agreements in 2023, and the expansion of its international business, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and global expansion. Also announced was the successful launch of the highly anticipated QCI Enterprise Platform, which has already received positive feedback from clients. At the Indian Gaming Conference, QCI debuted version 5.2 of their award-winning software. This new version comes packed with enhanced features and performance improvements, further solidifying their position as a leader in the gaming industry. These editions offer greater flexibility and customization to meet the unique needs of each individual client, further enhancing their experience with the software.

Commenting on these accomplishments, Mr. Farahi, Executive Chairman of QCI, said, "I am incredibly proud of the QCI team for achieving these remarkable results in such a short period of time. Our growth, innovations, and profitability are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients for years to come. Through all of these developments, QCI has remained highly profitable and delivered unsurpassed client service. We remain committed to providing exceptional solutions to our clients, and we will continue to invest in innovation and growth to maintain our position as the leading custom intelligence and software solutions provider in the gaming industry."

ABOUT David Jacques Farahi

David Jacques Farahi became Executive Chairman of Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) in May 2022 after having served as Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Casino & Resort from 2012 to 2021. As Executive Chairman, Mr. Farahi collaborates with QCI's executive leadership with regards to product development, finance, and key clients, while developing initiatives to expand QCI into new verticals. As Chief Operating Officer of Monarch, Mr. Farahi oversaw all operations at the company's two resorts, including its more than 2,000 team members. He was also directly responsible for the company's investor relations and business development efforts. Mr. Farahi's key operational priority was to improve the guest experience through a Money Ball-style, analytics-based approach to every department from table games to spa, with a particular focus on slot machines, leading the company's efforts to develop new KPIs and leverage data visualization tools. Mr. Farahi served four terms as President of the Colorado Gaming Association, from 2015 to 2021, where he spearheaded the industry's legislative agenda, including three successful state-wide ballot initiatives.

In 2022, Mr. Farahi was named a Non Executive Director of PlayAGS, a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Also in 2022, Farahi commenced teaching an introductory course in Gaming and Sports Book Operations at Metropolitan State University of Denver as an Adjunct Professor. Mr. Farahi earned an MBA from Columbia Business School with concentrations in both Real Estate and Finance. He also holds a BA in Economics and International Studies from Northwestern University.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 110 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Central America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue globally, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

