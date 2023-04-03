Greenberg Traurig's Deandre Morrow To Speak on Digital Services Taxes

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP State & Local Tax Practice Of Counsel DeAndré R. Morrow will speak on a Law360 Tax Authority webinar panel, "Digital Services Taxes in International and State Settings," April 12.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP State & Local Tax Practice Of Counsel DeAndré R. Morrow will speak on a Law360 Tax Authority webinar panel, "Digital Services Taxes in International and State Settings," April 12.

Panelists will discuss "the highlights tax pros should know now about digital service taxes, including the status of the OECD's Pillar One."

Morrow focuses his practice on state and local tax issues, including Maryland, Virginia, and District of Columbia taxes. He counsels clients on a wide range of state and local tax matters including sales and use, income, property, franchise, motor fuel, documentary transfer, and transient occupancy taxes. Morrow represents clients before state and local tax agencies at the audit, collection, appeals, and litigation stages.

