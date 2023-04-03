Governor Abbott Lauds Texas’ Record-Setting Economy At Corpus Christi Chamber Luncheon

April 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated our record-setting Texas economy for leading the nation in innovation and job creation at the United Corpus Christi Chamber luncheon. Addressing an audience of more than 500 business leaders, the Governor laid out his agenda to ensure Texas remains number one in America and highlighted trailblazing companies like Tesla that are expanding operations in the Coastal Bend region of South Texas.

“Tesla’s decision to locate here shows that the hard work and determination of the people in this room has led to the greater Corpus Christi area being a key destination for business,” said Governor Abbott. “Success doesn’t just happen. It is the result of years of tireless work. Because of your efforts, Corpus Christi is a huge economic success. The Port of Corpus Christi is the largest energy export gateway. Texas is the energy capital of the world, but we couldn’t fulfill that role without the Port of Corpus Christi. The more than 98,000 port-related jobs in this area provide good-paying careers for Texans helping fuel the world.”

During the luncheon, Governor Abbott detailed current legislative priorities that will support the ongoing success of Texas’ juggernaut economy, such as cutting property taxes, fortifying the state's power grid, bolstering infrastructure projects, and curtailing burdensome regulations.

The Governor was joined at the luncheon by Representative Todd Hunter, Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, and United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Al Arreola.

The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce is an organization of more than 1,200 members representing business in the Coastal Bend region of South Texas through community, advocacy, and education.