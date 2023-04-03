Imminent Indictment Boosts Trump’s Base

75 Percent of GOP voters say they are now more likely to vote for Trump

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Any questions about whether or not the indictment of former President Trump would help or hurt his standing have been answered in a new poll from QuestionPro , which found 75 percent of self-identified Republican voters say they are now more likely to vote for him as a result of the indictment.



When asked “If the election were held today” 65 percent of respondents selected Trump -- a sizeable lead over his nearest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who claimed 25 percent. Both are far ahead of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (3 percent) and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) also at 3 percent.

The poll of 400 self-identified Republican voters was conducted between March 31 and April 3.

