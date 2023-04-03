Breckenridge Distillery Wins Big at Whisky Magazine’s 2023 World Whiskies Awards

Breckenridge Bourbon 105 High Proof Wins World’s Best Blended Whiskey

/EIN News/ -- BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, the world’s highest distillery and one of the most awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., celebrates another win and award for the World’s Best Blended category in the 2023 World Whiskies Awards. After earning three gold medals at the World Whiskies Awards in February for Best American Blended Malt, Best American Blended Limited Release, and Best American Blended, judges at the recent March award ceremony in London gave the World’s Best Blended award to Breckenridge 105 High Proof.



“We're honored to be recognized by Whisky Magazine and their global panel of expert judges as having another World's Best whiskey product, and I'm so happy for our team,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Breckenridge Distillery. “Their passion and uncompromising commitment to quality is embodied in our entire spirits portfolio.”

Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky has awarded the industry’s best people, places, innovators, and agencies since 2007 through its World Whiskies Awards. These awards celebrate the World’s Best winners across the 23 categories of whisky. Breckenridge Distillery’s 105 High Proof was selected as the World’s Best Blended whiskey winner as a result of a rigorous blind judging process from more than 200 judges around the globe that tasted 1500 different whiskies from over 40 countries.

Breckenridge Distillery 105 High Proof wins World’s Best Blended at 2023 World Whiskies Awards

Photo courtesy: Breckenridge Distillery

“Firstly, I must send my sincerest gratitude to everybody who made this year’s awards possible, in particular, our panel of expert judges. This was an incredibly strong year across all the categories and there were worthy winners across the globe. It is an honor to celebrate this among so many of the industry’s finest people and long may the industry, continue to thrive for many years to come,” says Anita Ujszaszi, Whisky Magazine awards director.

Breckenridge 105 High Proof has also won American Best Blended at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards, Brand Innovator of the Year at 2018 Icons of Whisky America, and a gold medal at the Sunset International Spirits Competition in 2021.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge Gin was named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com

Media Contact:

Kelsey Bardach

kelsey.bardach@rygr.us

970-924-0704 ext. 2105



