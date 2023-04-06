PVDF has Fewer Complications than Polypropylene in SUI/POP

Dr. Greg Vigna

PVDF has been known to have less inflammatory response and scarring when compared with polypropylene and works in the treatment of SUI with less complications.

The data shows that future PVDF is now for this biomaterial for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence and should have been used 20 years ago.” — Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “There is no evidence that the American Urogynecology Society (AUGS) has an action plan to study or bring PVDF into the market for the surgical management of stress urinary incontinence despite PVDF clearly appearing to be the safer alternative design when compared with polypropylene according to the first meta-analysis comparing PVDF with polypropylene. PVDF has been known to have less chronic inflammation and scarring when compared with polypropylene,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national mid-urethral sling attorney.

A systematic review and meta-analysis of surgical results of pelvic organ prolapse (POP) and stress urinary incontinence (SUI) with PVDF compared to polypropylene “provide evidence that the use of PVDF in SUI and POP surgeries could be a valid alternative to polypropylene”, said Dr. Tilemachos Karalis in the European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Biology in 2023.

Dr. Vigna states his opinions on the article by exclaiming, “The data shows that future PVDF is now for this biomaterial for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence and should have been used 20 years ago. PVDF in slings and POP devices have been used as early as 2005-2006. Since 2005, as described by Klosterhalfen, “an upcoming new polymer PVDF (polyvinylidenflourid) demonstrates promising results in experimental animal studies.” Polypropylene, especially the heavy-weight, small pore variety such as Marlex and Prolene, have been known to have ‘early’ and ‘late’ serious complications from the acute inflammation occurring immediately after implantation of the mesh that is followed by chronic inflammation that is ongoing and progressive characterized by unpredictable scarring from polypropylene vaginal mesh devices.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “The complications from polypropylene have injured women for over two decades. The use of polypropylene has gone on for 25 years and it is time for it to end, especially because, from the meta-analysis, AUGS can see the benefits of PVDF as the future biomaterial of choice for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence in the United States. This ongoing experiment is not ending well for manufacturers, physicians, and women as unsuspecting women continue to go down with serious injuries caused by polypropylene. PVDF has always been known to have less inflammatory response and scarring when compared with polypropylene and it works in the treatment of stress urinary incontinence with less complications.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We will find out why there has been no reliable testing of PVDF versus Polypropylene in the United States as PVDF has been used elsewhere in the world since 2005/2006 for POP and SUI. We are suing manufacturers and doctors who implant retropubic slings, transobturator slings, and mini-slings as the polypropylene devices on the market are unreasonably dangerous compared to safer alternative designs and safer alternative procedures that are available, including PVDF. The current polypropylene slings in the United States need to go in the trashcan next to the other polypropylene devices such as disposable diapers, straws, and plastic bottle tops. The jig is up.”

Dr. Vigna shares RED FLAG WARNING SYMPTOMS of neurological injury or the myofascial pain syndromes including Complex Regional Pain Syndrome from mid-urethral slings:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia.

Read our FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain and for articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/. Click the following link for information regarding sling related complications: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas with a Pennsylvania license. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

References:

Karalis, Tsiapakidou, Grimbizis, Mikos. Surgical results in POP/UI surgery after using PVDF compared to other materials. A systematic review and meta-analysis. European Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology 284 (2023) 110-119.

https://www.augs.org/assets/1/6/Joint_Position_Statement_on_the_Management_of.99428.pdf

https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng123/resources/urinary-incontinence-and-pelvic-organ-prolapse-in-women-management-pdf-66141657205189

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Karsten-Junge/publication/7475621_The_lightweight_and_large_porous_mesh_concept_for_hernia_repair/links/09e4150f933e920239000000/The-lightweight-and-large-porous-mesh-concept-for-hernia-repair.pdf