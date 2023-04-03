[Latest] Global Electric Motor Market Size/Share Worth USD 322 Billion by 2030 at a 7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

There were 2,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,358 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, USA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electric Motor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (AC, DC), By Output Power (>1HP, <1HP), By Rotor Type (Inner Rotor, Output Rotor), By End-user (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Electric Motor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 165 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 182 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 322 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”
CMI research report offers a 4.5-degree view of the Electric Motor market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Electric Motor market.
Electric Motor Market: Overview
Compressors, pumps, automobiles, shop equipment, lathes, power tools, home appliances, and electric autos all contain electric motors. Despite their high price, these very effective motors are chosen over regular engines for various reasons, including their longer operational life, low energy consumption, low maintenance requirements, and excellent tolerance for voltage variations. In addition, the demand for high-efficiency motors is anticipated to rise due to the need for increased productivity and low power consumption in electric motor applications.
Growth Factors
HVAC systems ensure interior air quality while providing thermal comfort. Therefore, they are one of the critical components of modern infrastructures, particularly for enormous office or shopping complexes. Due to ongoing growth in China and India’s industrial and commercial sectors, the demand for HVAC systems is continuously increasing throughout the Asia Pacific. Additionally, HVAC systems are related to the construction sector because they will drive the global market in the upcoming ten years.
The rising interest in vector manufacturing is reflected in the growing number of alliances or collaborations between the various organizations involved in this sector. Depending on the purpose, these alliances had a variety of objectives. Associations have been established for many different purposes, including producing vector promoters, constructing or purchasing manufacturing facilities, and out- or in-licensing of vector manufacturing technology.
Segmental Overview
The market for Electric motors is segmented into type, output, rotor type, and end-user. By output power, from 2022 through 2030, the electric motor industry is expected to be dominated by motors with a horsepower of 1 or more. Electric motors are used in a wide range of consumer applications because of their small size, lightweight, and low maintenance. It is anticipated that the installation of electrical motors in industrial and transportation user applications will increase quickly.
Based on end-user, the automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the electric motor market. The increased use of electric motors in the automotive sector is responsible for this high percentage. A typical commercial vehicle includes about 40 electric motors, ranging in power from low to high.
The market in the automotive sector is further driven by the development of low-cost, highly effective electronics in conjunction with advancements in permanent magnetic materials. Furthermore, in industrialized and expanding economies like Germany, the U.S., China, and Japan, the demand for electric vehicles is rising quickly due to rising fuel prices and pollution. As a result, the market is significantly driven by the growing demand for electric motors from the electric car industry.
Regional Overview
In 2021, the Asia Pacific region held the most significant revenue share of nearly 45% in the electric motor market, dominating it. This is due to agricultural sector improvements and significant industrial investments made by nations like China, India, South Korea, and Australia.
In addition, the presence of well-known OEMs like Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Toyota Industries Corporation, and Nissan Motor Corporation is also expected to boost the market’s growth prospects in this area, as are the rising production and sales of electric vehicles in nations like China and Japan.
Following the Asia Pacific, Europe and North America regions held a significant market share in 2021 and are seeing an increase in product demand. These regions represent the largest market for premium efficiency motors, which are utilized in electric vehicles, industrial applications, and HVAC systems. Due to increased government support, the growth potential for the markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is anticipated to improve soon.
The market in these regions is expanding with the rising need for motors from the oil & gas sector, the growth of the mining sector, as well as the substantial demand for cement across the construction sector.
Report Scope
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 165 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 322 Billion
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 182 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|7% CAGR
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Prominent Players
|ABB Group, DENSO, ARC Systems Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric, Asmo Co. Ltd., Nidec Motor Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, WEG, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi, Emerson Electric, Bosch, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon Motors AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., AMETEK Inc., and Others
|Key Segment
|By Type, Output Powe, Rotor Type, End-user, and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Key Players Insights
The top market players are implementing various inorganic growth strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to improve their position in the global industry, making the market for Electric motors extremely competitive. Furthermore, to retain and increase its competitive advantage in the industry, they are also aggressively investing in product development, enhancement, and research and development.
Our report offers quantitative and qualitative insights into the Electric Motor market and significant development initiatives the key players adopt. Further, it provides competitive details and market share analysis. The report further includes relevant financial information, products and services offered, SWOT analysis, and the players’ recent developments.
Prominent Players
The global Electric Motor market is segmented as follows:
By Type
By Output Power
By Rotor Type
By End-user
On the basis of Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
