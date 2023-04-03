2023 Transformation Grant Projects Selected

There were 2,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,335 in the last 365 days.
The following applications were selected:
Commitment to Student Success: Preparing student career-readiness by “Undergraduate Research Symposium at WVU Tech” – collaboration among Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering and Student Life
For the Growth of WVU Tech (Tools/Equipment needed for outreach activities to highlight the art of engineering and science) – Civil Engineering
Attracting more students to Electrical and Computer Engineering and Computer Science and Information Technology Departments by Establishing a New Area of Emphasis with Cutting-edge Transportation Electrification and a New Renewable Energy Engineering Program at WVU Tech – Electrical and Computer Engineering
New Program Curriculum: Forensic Chemistry – a collaboration between the Physical Sciences Department and Social Sciences
Using Environmental Monitoring Sensors to Conduct Student-led Research at the New River National Park and Preserve over the next decade – Biology
Temperature Control Lab for Dynamics and Process Control – Chemical Engineering
Leveraging our own to increase retention and success in an Introductory Biology course at WVU Institute of Technology: Course Embedded Peer Teaching Assistants (PTAs) – Biology
We Should Start Texting People: A proposal on why we need to be texting everyone and how we can do it – University Relations
Student Enrollment with Regional Industrial Cooperation – a collaboration among Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Information Systems and Career Services/Student Life
Use the Innovative in-class teach-with-experiment Method for a Renewable Energy/Green Chemistry Course – Chemistry
Battling food insecurity, providing additional mental health resources, and ensuring students can easily locate resources in the Benedum Center – Student Life
Highlighting student success and celebrating student accomplishments for upper-class students – Student Life
Kids’ Corner – Library
New Monty costume – University Relations/Athletics