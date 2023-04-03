Submit Release
2023 Transformation Grant Projects Selected

Thanks to the employees and units from around campus who submitted transformational grant applications this semester. Just as we anticipated, there were many innovative and collaborative proposals submitted to address campus concerns and needs. The selection committee has chosen the following proposals which support projects related to student success, academics, enrollment management and development. A total of $58,386 has been allocated to support these projects. Funds must be utilized and processed by June 30, 2023.

The following applications were selected:

Commitment to Student Success: Preparing student career-readiness by “Undergraduate Research Symposium at WVU Tech” – collaboration among Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering and Student Life

For the Growth of WVU Tech (Tools/Equipment needed for outreach activities to highlight the art of engineering and science) – Civil Engineering

Attracting more students to Electrical and Computer Engineering and Computer Science and Information Technology Departments by Establishing a New Area of Emphasis with Cutting-edge Transportation Electrification and a New Renewable Energy Engineering Program at WVU Tech – Electrical and Computer Engineering

New Program Curriculum: Forensic Chemistry – a collaboration between the Physical Sciences Department and Social Sciences

Using Environmental Monitoring Sensors to Conduct Student-led Research at the New River National Park and Preserve over the next decade – Biology

Temperature Control Lab for Dynamics and Process Control – Chemical Engineering

Leveraging our own to increase retention and success in an Introductory Biology course at WVU Institute of Technology: Course Embedded Peer Teaching Assistants (PTAs) – Biology

We Should Start Texting People: A proposal on why we need to be texting everyone and how we can do it – University Relations

Student Enrollment with Regional Industrial Cooperation – a collaboration among Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Information Systems and Career Services/Student Life

Use the Innovative in-class teach-with-experiment Method for a Renewable Energy/Green Chemistry Course – Chemistry

Battling food insecurity, providing additional mental health resources, and ensuring students can easily locate resources in the Benedum Center – Student Life

Highlighting student success and celebrating student accomplishments for upper-class students – Student Life

Kids’ Corner – Library

New Monty costume – University Relations/Athletics

2023 Transformation Grant Projects Selected

