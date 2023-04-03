Items signed by Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, many others will be in University Archives' April 19th auction

A handwritten note twice signed by Abraham Lincoln just days before winning the 1864 presidential election, to an unspecified recipient but most likely his eldest son Robert, signed in the third person as “Mr. L” and also as “A. Lincoln (est. $40,000-$50,

Sitting President George Washington and future president Thomas Jefferson boldly signed three-language ship’s papers for a Martinique-bound schooner on June 6, 1794, with massive signatures (est. $20,000-$30,000).

An autograph note signed by Benjamin Franklin, one of two signed Franklin items up for bid, dated June 15, 1748, the year Franklin rejected a colonelcy and enlisted in the Pennsylvania militia (est. $18,000-$24,000).

First edition, first printing copy of Jackie Robinson’s biography, Wait Till Next Year, signed and dedicated to Black columnist Carl T. Rowan, who co-wrote the book (est. $18,000-$20,000).