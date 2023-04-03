Bioxytran Interview at the Emerging Growth Conference

Wednesday, April 5 , 202 3 1 0 : 50 am – 11:20am EST

Discussion of Peer Reviewed Article and Long COVID

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral causing diseases announced that Bioxtran CCO Michael Sheikh will be discussing the latest peer reviewed journal article and snippet of Bioxtyran’s Long Covid presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5, 2023 at 10:50am EST. Investors are encouraged to preregister to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Date: April 5, 2023

Registration: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595545&tp_key=f9a65401a1&sti=bixt

Time: 10:50am – 11:20am EST

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, Prolectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

Investor Relations

Michael Sheikh

509-991-0245

mike.sheikh@bioxytraninc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.