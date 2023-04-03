Routeware Global, Inc. Acquires Recyclist to Expand their Compliance and Sustainability Offerings

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routeware Global, Inc. , a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the waste and recycling industry has announced it will acquire Recyclist , a visionary software provider of waste and recycling compliance and sustainability programs.



“Joining forces with Routeware means we can take our mission to the next level and have an even greater impact in promoting sustainability and reducing waste. We are excited to expand our reach and provide innovative solutions to more customers," said Emily Coven, Founder and CEO of Recyclist.

"The acquisition of Recyclist is an important milestone for Routeware’s growth strategy, as it marks our commitment to expanding our capabilities in the waste and recycling industry," said Paul Rafalowski, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Routeware. "We're excited to welcome Recyclist to the Routeware family and look forward to working together to provide more comprehensive compliance and sustainability solutions to our customers."

Routeware's integrated technology solutions provide smart cities and private haulers with a full suite of capabilities including on-board computers, integrated video, route optimization, outreach & education, customer self-service and enterprise management. The addition of Recyclist's program tracking, sustainability and compliance tools will further enhance Routeware’s offerings within the waste and recycling industry.

About Routeware:

Routeware is a leading provider of on-board computers and software solutions to the solid waste and fleet industries. Routeware’s integrated software solutions provide smart cities and private haulers with capabilities including fleet automation, back office and billing, route optimization, and digital communication and education tools. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Our brands, products, and services include Routeware, Core Computing Solutions, EasyRoute, Webaspx, RouteOptix, Andrews Software Inc. (ASI), ReCollect, and now Recyclist. For more information, visit www.routeware.com.

About Recyclist:

Recyclist provides cloud-based solutions that make solid waste program management and education easy. With the Recyclist Program Tracker, customers can track their solid waste and recycling program's compliance and outreach efforts, reducing the need for spreadsheets and paperwork. For more information, visit www.recyclist.co .

Contact: Erika Kempff Email: erika.kempff@routeware.com