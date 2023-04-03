Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,372 in the last 365 days.

Routeware Global, Inc. Acquires Recyclist to Expand their Compliance and Sustainability Offerings

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routeware Global, Inc., a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the waste and recycling industry has announced it will acquire Recyclist, a visionary software provider of waste and recycling compliance and sustainability programs.

“Joining forces with Routeware means we can take our mission to the next level and have an even greater impact in promoting sustainability and reducing waste. We are excited to expand our reach and provide innovative solutions to more customers," said Emily Coven, Founder and CEO of Recyclist.

"The acquisition of Recyclist is an important milestone for Routeware’s growth strategy, as it marks our commitment to expanding our capabilities in the waste and recycling industry," said Paul Rafalowski, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Routeware. "We're excited to welcome Recyclist to the Routeware family and look forward to working together to provide more comprehensive compliance and sustainability solutions to our customers."

Routeware's integrated technology solutions provide smart cities and private haulers with a full suite of capabilities including on-board computers, integrated video, route optimization, outreach & education, customer self-service and enterprise management. The addition of Recyclist's program tracking, sustainability and compliance tools will further enhance Routeware’s offerings within the waste and recycling industry.

About Routeware:

Routeware is a leading provider of on-board computers and software solutions to the solid waste and fleet industries. Routeware’s integrated software solutions provide smart cities and private haulers with capabilities including fleet automation, back office and billing, route optimization, and digital communication and education tools. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Our brands, products, and services include Routeware, Core Computing Solutions, EasyRoute, Webaspx, RouteOptix, Andrews Software Inc. (ASI), ReCollect, and now Recyclist. For more information, visit www.routeware.com.

About Recyclist:

Recyclist provides cloud-based solutions that make solid waste program management and education easy. With the Recyclist Program Tracker, customers can track their solid waste and recycling program's compliance and outreach efforts, reducing the need for spreadsheets and paperwork. For more information, visit www.recyclist.co.


Contact: Erika Kempff
Email: erika.kempff@routeware.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Routeware Global, Inc. Acquires Recyclist to Expand their Compliance and Sustainability Offerings

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more