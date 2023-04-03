GOVERNOR HOCHUL ISSUES PROCLAMATION DECLARING APRIL AS CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH

Monday, April 3, 2023
Directs State Landmarks to be Illuminated in Blue Tonight, April 3, to Spread Awareness
State Office of Children and Family Services Hosts Annual Pinwheel Planting and Highlights Key Prevention Programs
"All children deserve a warm and supportive environment to grow that is free from maltreatment and abuse," Governor Hochul said. "As we begin Child Abuse Prevention month, we are reminded that we all must do our part to keep New York's children safe. By working together and investing in upstream prevention programs, we can ensure children in our state will reach their full potential."
This year's theme for the month is 'Family Strengthening and Support,' highlighting how OCFS and other State agencies have collaborated with their community partners to develop bold new evidence-based initiatives designed to protect children and help families thrive. OCFS commemorated the month by planting pinwheels -the national symbol for a childhood free of fear and trauma - nearby the agency's offices in Rensselaer.
Office of Children and Family Services Acting Commissioner Suzanne Miles-Gustave said, "Our young people are the most precious, yet vulnerable, members of our communities. They need to feel loved, protected, and never afraid of being hurt, in many instances by those they should be able to trust. OCFS understands that we can't solve this issue by simply addressing abuse after it's uncovered. By connecting families with community-based, culturally responsive resources, we increase the likelihood that children will be raised in a safe and nurturing environment free of stress and trauma."
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
In addition, OCFS has established the HEARS Family Line, which is designed to connect families to community resources offering help with housing, food, health care and more. The line is available for all New Yorkers and can be reached at 1-888-55HEARS (1-888-554-3277) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is available in 12 languages.
