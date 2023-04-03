GAIMIN calls for esports streamers to stream through GAIMIN’s gaming platform

With gamers typically having higher-performance PCs to play games, GAIMIN utilises the unused processing power of a gamer’s PC to deliver data processing services for clients, rewarding the gamer for the passive use of their device.
GAIMIN is now opening its platform to esports streamers to create a unique, bespoke gaming experience for both esports streamers, their followers and the world-wide gaming community.
Why are gamers installing the GAIMIN app?
GAIMIN’s platform is targeted at gamers. The GAIMIN platform allows a gamer to passively earn a variety of rewards to improve and enhance their gaming experience and gameplay.
Different monetization and reward mechanisms allow all gamers to participate and passively generate rewards.
Through the GAIMIN app, a gamer can earn GMRX, GAIMIN’s utility crypto-currency, by allowing their PC to participate in the GAIMIN data processing network. By remaining connected for up to 20 hours a day, a user can earn up to 70 GMRX per day in addition to their monetization GMRX rewards. Whilst actively watching a streamer, a gamer can supplement their GMRX rewards just by watching the stream - GAIMIN’s unique “Watch AND Earn” reward generation can earn a user up to 144 GMRX per day.
In addition, a gamer can also claim limited edition in-game digital assets (NFTs) depending on the number of hours they remain connected to GAIMIN’s data processing network.
Gamers are incentivized to use the GAIMIN app and passively generate rewards which can enhance and improve their gaming experience.
Why should streamers stream through the GAIMIN app?
GAIMIN is looking for streamers to stream through the GAIMIN app, opening up the streamer to a ready-made gamer community, increasing their followers, whilst rewarding the streamer and their followers for participating through GAIMIN.
Running the app on their own PC, a streamer will immediately earn GMRX rewards through their own monetization and connectivity, which will be supplemented through their unique referral code which enables the streamer to earn a proportion of the monetization rewards from any gamers they refer. A streamer can add to their GMRX balance through the "donation" function which allows a gamer earning their own GMRX to donate to their favourite streamers.
In addition, GAIMIN will be undertaking active streamer promotions including events, tournaments, and cross-promotional activities with other streamers to allow both streamers and their followers to earn additional rewards as their participation increases.
For GAIMIN’s top streamers, GAIMIN will provide unique, money-can’t-buy services to associate the streamer and their followers with the Gaimin Gladiators esports team, creating bespoke merchandise, access to the Gaimin Gladiator’s team members, including one-on-one training sessions, signed merchandise, custom digital in-game assets with rarity and uniqueness built into the gamer/streamer association.
Andrew Faridani, CMO for GAIMIN stated, “This is a significant opportunity for all esports streamers to not only increase their follower base, earn some passive rewards from their followers but also allow their followers to benefit from GAIMIN’s passive rewards mechanisms.”
Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN added, “GAIMIN’s PC-based platform passively rewards gamers for monetizing through gaimin.cloud by allowing their devices to participate in the GAIMIN’s monetizing network. As part of GAIMIN’s philosophy of “No gamer left behind” GAIMIN’s app provides rewards for those users who do not fully benefit from higher-performance based monetization. Opening the platform to streamers allows their followers to passively earn rewards from watching their streams, and delivers a new audience to their gaming.”
There’s no additional technology for a streamer to deploy. GAIMIN takes a Twitch feed and streams it through GAIMIN’s app. Users are notified when streamers are “Live” and they can immediately switch into a stream and start to earn rewards from watching the streamer.
GAIMIN are only accepting a limited number of new streamers into the platform. We are looking for quality over quantity. To apply to stream through GAIMIN, please complete the application form which can be found at: http://gaimin.gg/stream
About GAIMIN
GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC’s to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.
With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.
GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.
