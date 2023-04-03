UK Recruitment Awards 2022 Winners and Finalists Announced
EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK Recruitment Awards 2022 by Business Awards UK were announced. The awards acknowledge and recognise exceptional accomplishments by recruitment agencies and organisations throughout the UK. Over 40 recruitment and talent agencies entered to compete for award categories for companies and individuals around the United Kingdom, all of which have demonstrated exceptional their achievements in categories such as candidate and client care, innovation and more.
The private panel of judges, consulting from various recruitment sectors with the Business Awards UK team, have declared winners and finalists in the announced categories below.
Recruitment Primary Categories
• Best Recruitment Agency of the Year Permanent & Best Specialist Recruitment Agency - Alchemy Global Talent Solutions
• Best National Recruitment Agency - Frontline Recruitment
• Best Local Recruitment Agency & Best Recruitment Agency of the Year Temporary - Huntsman Recruitment
• Recruitment Agency of the Year Small, Best Health Wellbeing Strategy & Best Client Support - OPRA Group Ltd
• Recruitment Agency of the Year Micro & Best Recruitment Partnership - TCC Recruitment
• Best Candidate Care - Live Digital Marketing Recruitment
• Best Newcomer Agency - Arto Recruitment
• Best Candidate Training & Best Job Board - Evenbreak
• Best Comms, Best Employee Training Learning Development Strategy - Forward Role
• Best Onboarding Programme, Best Leadership Development Strategy - The Candidate
• Best Engineering Recruitment Agency - Gibson Watts
• Best Third Sector Recruitment Agency - GoodNews For Life
• Best Banking Financial Services Recruitment Agency - Harrington Starr
• Best Use of Technology in Recruitment & Best HR Technology Strategy - add-victor
• Diversity Inclusion Champion - Lightning Travel Recruitment
• Best Private Equity Recruitment Agency - Privatal
• Most Innovative Recruitment Agency & Best IT Technology Recruitment Agency - Ranstad RSR
• Start-Up Recruitment Agency of the Year - Search 5.0
• Best Hyperlocal Recruitment Campaign & Best Professional Services Recruitment Agency - Systematic Recruitment
• Best Recruitment Agency Marketing Campaign, Best International Recruitment Agency & Best International Recruitment Campaign - Templeton and Partners
• Best Staff Training, Best Employment Advice - Trigon Recruitment Limited
• Best Reward Recognition Program - Verto People
• Best Candidate Attraction on Social Media & Best Workplace Environment - Zachary Daniels
• Best Recruitment Agency Website - Zelo Digital Recruitment Ltd
Individual Recruitment Awards
• Recruitment Industry Leader of the Year - Chris King, Lightning Travel Recruitment
• Best Individual Recruiter Permanent - Gary Hunt, Verto People
• HR Director of the Year - Craig Doyle, Trigon Recruitment Limited
• Best Individual Newcomer - Shine Ndebele, GoodNews For Life
Business Awards UK's Director, Dan Trindade, said "Our inaugural Recruitment Awards showcased some of the very best of the industry, celebrating the achievements, innovations, diversity and spotlighting individuals who have demonstrated excellence in recruitment practices. From disruptive sourcing strategies to exceptional candidate experience, the winners have demonstrated outstanding performance and commitment to raising the bar in the recruitment industry.
"I have been thoroughly impressed by the calibre of entries we received and the level of competition amongst entrants. It is clear that the recruitment industry is constantly evolving, and these awards serve as a testament to the dedication and hard work of those who are driving this progress."
Co-Director, Mark Byrne, also added, "We are thrilled to have recognised so many outstanding companies and individuals in the Recruitment Awards 2022, and we believe that their achievements will inspire others to strive for excellence in recruitment practices. We look forward to continuing to celebrate the achievements of the recruitment industry in future editions of these awards.

