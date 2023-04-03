UK Small Business Awards 2022 Winners and Finalists Announced
EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Awards UK: The winners of the UK Small Business Awards 2022 by Business Awards UK have been published. The awards recognised outstanding achievements of small businesses from across the United Kingdom, celebrating entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and excellence. A private panel of judges from various business sectors have selected winners in all categories from over 120 shortlisted entries.
The UK Small Business Awards 2022 showcase the talent and hard work of small businesses and highlight their contribution to the UK economy.
Small Business of the Year 2022 - Kington Deluxe Toilet Hire
The Winner of Small Business Of The Year 2022 was Kington Deluxe Toilet Hire. With a strong family-oriented business culture, the company demonstrated excellence in adaptability and resilience, pivoting their business model during the pandemic, and disrupting the TV industry by providing luxury toilet trailers. Congratulations to Steve, Jo and the team at Kington.
Small Business Awards 2022 Winners List
• Not So Small Business of the Year - AddStars
• Best Hyperlocal Marketing Campaign - 4PAWSRAW
• Best Marketing Campaign - DayOne Design Kent
• CEO / Director of the Year - Jawad Kursheed, HVS (Hydrogen Vehicle Systems)
• Best Cybersecurity & Resilience - AY&J Solicitors
• Micro Business of the Year - Bailey Dean
• Best Small International Business - BioStrata
• Best Small Local Business - Brightstar Boxing
• Best Team Training & Development & Best Mobile Site - Carbon Global
• Best Newcomer CEO / Director - Cheryl Watt, CC Cocktails
• Most Innovative Small Business - Conte.ai
• Lone Wolf Business of the Year - CT Medical Sales
• Most Positive Impact / CSR and Sustainability & Environment - Eco Kaila
• Best Work Environment and Best Newcomer Small Business - First Thought Care Services
• Best Small Business Website - Game Swap Shop UK
• Small Business Disruptor Of The Year - Hydrogen Vehicle Systems
• Best Use of Technology - Kaina Group
• Triumph Over Adversity Award - Lakes Medics
• Best Small Business To Work For - MCR Gas
• Best Social Media Marketing Campaign - Mode For...
• Best Customer Service - NextEra
• Best App - Probably Rational
• All Round Hero and Rising Star Award- Trevor Gomes, RISE Coaching & Mentoring
• Best Small Business Transformation - Selina Allen - Business Coach
• Still Small Business of the Year - The Crafty Fox
• Diversity & Inclusion Champion and Smallish Business of the Year- The Fertility Coaching Company
• Fastest Growing Small Business and Best Small National Business - WorkFlow Services
Small Business Awards 2022 Finalist List:
• Best App Finalist - 92 Degrees
• Best Customer Service and Best Small Business Website Finalist - EpsilonR
• Best Marketing Campaign & Best Hyperlocal Marketing Campaign Finalist - Ooh-la-lashes
• Best Newcomer CEO / Director Finalist - Laura Till, AMBITION Sports Coaching
• Best Newcomer Small Business and Micro Business of the Year Finalist - The Giftie Company
• Best Newcomer Small Business Finalist - Strawberry Patch Crafters
• Best Small Business To Work For Finalist - Ministry of Fish
• Best Small Business Transformation Finalists - The Fertility Coaching Company & Venus Health And Beauty
• Best Small Local Business Finalist - Aberdeen Diving Services
• Best Small Local Business, Best Small National Business and Best Small Business To Work For Finalist - First Thought Care Services
• Best Small National Business Finalist - Game Swap Shop UK
• Best Team Training & Development, Best Small International Business & Most Innovative Small Business Finalist - AY&J Solicitors
• Best Use Of Technology and Not so Small Business of the Year Finalist - Conte.ai
• Best Use Of Technology Finalist - Privatal
• Best Work Environment Finalist - Anita Dance Studio & Muddy Pawz
• CEO / Directors of the Year Finalists - Charlie & Harry Meer-Siposki, The Pizza Post & Paula Pidd & Keith Pidd, Ebor Home Care
• Diversity & Inclusion Champion & Small Business Disruptor Of The Year Finalist - We Are Ludo
• Diversity & Inclusion Champion Finalist - Baraka Translations
• Fastest Growing Small Business and Triumph Over Adversity Finalist - Kington Deluxe Toilet Hire
• Fastest Growing Small Business Finalist - Talent Locker
• Lone Wolf Business of the Year Finalists - The Furniture Narrative & Mode For...
• Micro Business of the Year, Best Hyperlocal Marketing Campaign, & Still Small Business of the Year Finalist - DayOne Design Kent
• Rising Star Award - Anthony Thornley, DayOne Design Kent
• Rising Star Award - Royale Johnson, PRYA
• Most Innovative Small Business and Best Mobile Site Finalist - Mini Off-Rovers
• Most Positive Impact / CSR Finalists - Box Power & TBSport
• Not so Small Business of the Year Finalist - BioStrata
• Small Business Disruptor Of The Year Finalist - Box Power
• Small Business Of The Year and Best Customer Service Finalist - VIP Powdercoating
• Small Business Of The Year and Sustainability & Environment Finalist - Ride Electric
• Small Business Website, Best Mobile Site Finalist - PRYA
• Smallish Business of the Year Finalists - Aristo Sourcing & Connectment
• Still Small Business of the Year Finalist - Diadem Business Consulting
• Sustainability & Environment Finalist - GOplastic
• Triumph Over Adversity Award Finalist - Razzamataz Theatre School
The Small Business People's Choice Award was awarded to TORI Global, who were nominated by a number of clients in the Financial Services industry, for providing results-focused advisory services that improve operational efficiency and reduce operating costs.
Business Awards UK's Director, Dan Trindade, said "Following an incredible growth over the 2021 awards, we saw an impressive number of entrants from a variety of sectors. Judging was extremely difficult, and each and every finalist and winner is well deserved. These are the UK's most innovative, determined and hard working small businesses that are the backbone of the economy. Throughout the pandemic and beyond, these companies have shown their fortitude and dedication to both staff and customer alike. We are proud to be associated with all winners and finalists, and we are thankful they gave us the opportunity to spotlight their achievements."
Co-Director, Mark Byrne, also added, "Business Awards UK now has the opportunity to give back even more to the UK business community, thanks to the support of our entrants. We have extensive plans to roll out new award sectors, a business networking and community portal, and a raft of publicity packages for every winner and finalist. Our awards are unlike competitor programs, in that we focus on benefits we can provide to our entrants, rather than how much revenue we can make on awards ceremonies, trophies and sponsorship."
