‘Run With Rob’ Calls for Canadian MP Parliament Members to Support Bill 226
Rob Tetrault aims to raise awareness for the Canadian CMB Foundation by running from the Saskatchewan – Manitoba border to the Manitoba – Ontario border.WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Tetrault, the face behind the ‘Run With Rob’ campaign is calling out to all Canadian MP Parliament members to support Bill 226 – critical legislation that would make universal CMV screening mandatory across the province of Manitoba.
Rob Tetrault, B.A., J.D., MBA, CIM® FCSI, is a renowned Branch Manager, Sr. Investment Advisor, and award-winning Sr. Portfolio Manager of Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group. He boasts previous experience as a successful lawyer at MLT Aikins and is currently an esteemed board member in the Winnipeg community. Rob is a dedicated husband and father who co-founded the Canadian CMV Foundation, a charity on a mission to eradicate congenital CMV (cCMV), the #1 cause of infant disability.
In his most recent news, Rob is making a plea to Canadian MP Parliament members to step up and support the life-changing Bill 226 – much-needed legislation that would make universal CMV screening mandatory across the province of Manitoba. The call comes at a time when Rob himself is going above and beyond to raise awareness and donations through his ‘Run With Rob’ charity event. Running over the course of 12 days, Rob will run two half marathons per day to raise awareness of Bill 226 and raise funds for the Canadian CMV Foundation. Inspired by Canadian hero, Terry Fox, Rob will run from the Saskatchewan – Manitoba border to the Manitoba – Ontario border in pursuit of ensuring that each baby born in Manitoba is tested for Congenital Cytomegalovirus.
“Manitoba currently implements a targeted newborn cCMV screening program, but legislation (Bill 226) has been proposed that would make universal CMV screening mandatory across the province,” Rob states. “Targeted screening is not enough, however, as it only identifies infants with CMV-related hearing loss at birth. As a result, other cases of CMV are left undiagnosed. Universal screening is the only way to ensure that all babies with CMV are diagnosed in a timely manner so that they can receive the care they require.”
“It is imperative that all of our Canadian MP Parliament members support this bill if we are to see change in screening measures that desperately needs to happen,” he continues. “I am personally calling on Parliament to do the right thing and support this critical legislation.”
Rob is also inviting any profile serial marathon runners to support the cause in both Canada and the US who would love the chance to run and belong to the cause.
Current sponsors of the ‘Run With Rob’ event include Moderna, CG Wealth Management, MLT Aikins, Avenue Living, Running Room, and many more.
For more information about ‘Run With Rob,’ to become a sponsor, or to donate to this life-changing cause, please visit https://runwithrob.com/. Readers are also invited to sign the petition, started by Rob, on Change.org at https://www.change.org/p/improve-outcomes-for-every-child-in-manitoba-start-universal-newborn-ccmv-screening.
About Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group
Established in 2010, Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group is a full-service Canadian wealth management company based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, offering multiple specialized services that fall under the overall wealth management umbrella, including: Financial planning, Investment Planning, Retirement Planning, Tax Planning, Insurance Planning, and Portfolio Planning.
Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group was founded by Rob Tetrault – a graduate of the renowned University of Toronto Law School. Once graduated, Rob initially worked as an insurance litigation specialist in Winnipeg. He then completed a Finance MBA and was a member of the Dean’s list at the Asper School of Business, before starting his Wealth Management practice in 2010.
Today, Rob is now Senior Portfolio Manager and Branch Manager at CG Wealth Management. Redefining the practice of financial advising and portfolio management by his transparency, honesty and dedication, Rob has managed to build a remarkably successful practice where his clients’ interests come first.
Rob was the recent recipient of the Visionary Award from Radio-Canada, was named to the list of 100 most fascinating Manitobans, given the St. Boniface Chamber of Commerce Distinction Award and named to the Top 40 under 40 for the IAAC. He has also been chosen 4 times in the past 5 years to be on Wealth Professional’s list of Top 50 Financial Advisors in Canada, reaching #9 in the 2017 edition, #2 in 2018, #6 in 2020 and #2 in 2021. Rob’s team won a silver medal in 2020 for advisory team of the year, and in 2021 he was awarded 5 Star Financial Advisor Status.
The Portfolio Manager from the Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group currently resides in St-Boniface, the French Quarter of Winnipeg, with his wife Michelle and four children, Alexandre, Arielle, Angeline and Aubrie.
Rob Tetrault
Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group
+1 204-259-2859
rtetrault@cgf.com