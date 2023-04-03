RAKIA GROUP and SECOM S.R.L. Announce Business Partnership to Revolutionize Public Safety Solutions across Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- RAKIA GROUP, an international leader in BIG data, data fusion, and real-time data intelligence platforms, and SECOM S.R.L. (“SECOM ITALY”), a top-rated provider of public safety products and solutions in Europe since the year 1984. The Companies announced today the signing of a strategic partnership to drive innovation and enhance public safety across the Europe and the Balkan Peninsula.
The partnership between RAKIA GROUP and SECOM S.R.L. brings together two highly respected companies with complementary capabilities and expertise. RAKIA GROUP specializes in delivering advanced data solutions that enable real-time decision-making and predictive analytics, while SECOM S.R.L. has a deep understanding of the needs of law enforcement agencies and a proven track record, with over 39 Years of experience, and thousands of installations in International Airports, Public Railways and European Law-enforcement agencies through developing highly effective public safety products and solutions.
Under the partnership, RAKIA GROUP will provide its solution and expertise in data fusion and real-time data intelligence platforms that integrates with SECOM S.R.L. new, proprietary, and innovative public safety solutions. In addition to the past and current projects, the companies will now work together to create products and solutions that are highly effective and tailored to the unique needs of Airports, Border controls, and law enforcement agencies in Europe and the Region.
Commenting on the partnership, Omri Raiter, the Founder and CEO of RAKIA Group said: "We are excited to partner with SECOM S.R.L. to deliver innovative public safety solutions that will help protect people and communities across Europe. Our expertise in BIG data Fusion, and real-time data intelligence platforms enables us to provide unique values for interconnected environments, with valuable insights that help our customers. With SECOM S.R.L. capabilities, unique registered patents and years of experience, we will supply our customers with solutions that will upgrade the Public Safety to the Next level."
Francesco Princi, the CEO of SECOM added: "At SECOM, we are committed to delivering the best possible public safety solutions to our customers. By partnering with RAKIA GROUP, we can take advantage of their solution and expertise in data fusion and real-time big data intelligence platforms to develop innovative products that are tailored to the needs of Airports and law enforcement agencies in Europe and the Balkan Peninsula."
The partnership between RAKIA GROUP and SECOM represents a significant step forward in the development of public safety products and solutions in Europe. With their combined expertise and complementary capabilities, the two companies are well-positioned to lead the way in this critical sector.
For more information about RAKIA GROUP and SECOM, please visit their websites at www.RAKIA.ai and www.secomitalia.com
Contact: Info@rakia.ai and comm@secom-support.com
RAKIA Group Website: www.RAKIA.ai
SECOMD Website: www.secomitalia.com
Omri Raiter
