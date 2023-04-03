How Crisis Group's UN advocacy works

Richard Gowan is Crisis Group UN Director. He oversees the advocacy work at the United Nations, liaising with diplomats and UN officials in New York. In this video, he explains how that works behind the scenes.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.