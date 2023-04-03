Submit Release
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Pumpout Operations and Maintenance Grants Available for 2023 Season

Funding Now Available for Marinas to Support Clean Waterways

Photo of boating pier in wooded area

Pier with pumpout station at Pocomoke River State Park, photo by Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications from marinas for grants up to $2,500 for operations and maintenance of marine sewage pumpout stations. Applications are available online and will be  accepted through April 15, 2023. 

The Marine Sewage Pumpout Grant program assists marinas in offering reliable pumpout service to area boaters. Pumpout stations give boaters a proper method of disposing of their sewage and thus prevent it from entering Maryland’s waters. The department supports their installation and operation as part of the overall strategy of reducing nutrients in the Chesapeake Bay.

The program is funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with Clean Vessel Act and support from the Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund. Boaters pay into both funds through federal excise taxes on fishing equipment, motorboat and small engine fuels, and import duties and when they title a boat in Maryland and pay the state’s excise tax. 

Information and enrollment for the operations and maintenance grant program is available on the Department of Natural Resources website or by email to the Clean Vessel Act Program Administrator Celeste Anderson at celeste.anderson@maryland.gov.

