Announcing a Workplace Alternative for Marijuana Impairment Testing: ZXEREX-Safe™

ZXEREX provides fast, science-based, non-invasive impairment screening for Marijuana using AI and machine learning technology.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent review of highway safety by Marinello and Powell at the University of Illinois Chicago, found on average, a 10% increase highway fatalities in 4 of 7 states that legalized recreational marijuana. The data revealed significant increases in crash fatalities in Colorado (16%), Oregon (22%), Alaska (20%) and California (14%). They wrote, “the results suggest that a potential unintended consequence of recreational markets is increased cannabis-intoxicated driving and crash deaths, and hence, a need for policies focused on reducing driving under the influence of cannabis (source University of Illinois Chicago - https://today.uic.edu/legal-cannabis-markets-linked-to-increased-motor-vehicle-deaths/)."
Compounding the issue is the use of marijuana and workplace safety, especially for companies with employees on the road, operating equipment, or in safety sensitive positions. Pre-employment and random drug testing for Marijuana using urine or saliva is being abandoned. This is happening because the active ingredient of Marijuana remains detectable in the body at low levels for 3-4 weeks after its use, which causes tests to be reported as positive when the employee is neither impaired nor intoxicated.
This quirk in testing has created an issue for all states that have legalized medicinal and/or recreational use. Expecting that this would happen, a team of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs at Arizona State University and the Barrow Neurological Institute worked to develop a core technology to detect impairment. The research was later enhanced after Zxerex was launched to identify impairment from Marijuana, opioids, and fatigue. The company developed bio-signatures of impairment for marijuana and opioids in clinical studies performed at major medical centers and validated in subsequent field trials. A study of chronic users and those addicted in underway.
Instead of testing to determine the presence of a drug or metabolite, which doesn’t always reveal impairment, Zxerex focused on how drugs affect the brain and central nervous system. Despite the location of the eyes, the retina and neural part of the eye are part of the central nervous system. Both the brain and central nervous system are responsible for sensory, motor, and cognitive functions, which are all needed to safely perform tasks at work, including the operation of a motor vehicles, heavy equipment, machinery, boats, or aircraft.
With Marijuana impairment, the active ingredient delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (TCH) binds to cannabinoid receptors of neurons in the brain and impairs eye movements, motor skills, alters mood and sensory perception, distorts time, affects memory, and impacts thinking, for approximately 4 to 8 hours. By focusing on the unique effects of this drug on the brain and the centers that control eye movement and pupillary reaction, the company developed its disruptive screening technology. The technology is non-invasive and identifies impairment within minutes.
Impair-ID powered by ZXEREX™, and Zxerex-Safe™ detect temporary neurological impairment do this rapidly during the most critical time for a company, which is just before the employee begins a safety sensitive job or assignment.
Zxerex screening identifies the effects of drugs and helps to deter risk by discouraging drug use by anyone who might show up impaired or become impaired at work. When combined with drug testing, it adds a patented, accurate, non-invasive screening test that identifies temporary neurological impairment in minutes. For employers with a zero-tolerance drug policy or those under government contract, Marijuana testing of body fluids is still required.
It is reported that some employers have been forced to fire skilled, well-trained employees who were not actually impaired when the employee was tested. Being able to detect impairment when it counts is an important benefit.
When coupled with an employer’s in-house safety program, with screening performed at the beginning of a work shift, it can help to reduce accident and injury rates, lower absenteeism, and improve productivity. Once employees learn about our ability to identify impairment in real time, everyone benefits especially when employees are less likely to show up impaired or use drugs while at work.
Zxerex technology can help companies to benefit from its next generation of workplace safety that helps to deter risk within and outside the workplace.
