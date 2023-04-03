Brookfield Infrastructure to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, News, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its first quarter 2023 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).



Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at www.bip.brookfield.com .

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI72022c6c4f02498f937e75c408f74f90

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tehnbre3



About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bip.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Corporation, a global alternative asset manager. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

