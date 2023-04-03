DNREC is Accepting Public Comment for April 26 Hearing on Potential Adoption of Clean Car Regulations

Comments for Record May be Submitted Via Various Channels, Including Email

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is accepting public comments for the record ahead of the April 26 public hearing on the state’s potential adoption of Advanced Clean Car II (ACC II) regulations. The proposed regulations include requirements for automobile manufacturers to deliver an increasing percentage zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) to dealerships in Delaware, providing more choices to those who want to buy a new battery-electric, plug-in hybrid electric or fuel cell electric car.

The proposed amendments are available in the Delaware Register of Regulations.

All public comments made directly to DNREC – whether received verbally at the public hearing or in writing before or after the hearing – will be entered into the public record and will be considered equally by the DNREC Secretary in making decisions on the proposed regulation. It is not necessary to submit comments elsewhere – and only comments made to DNREC and entered into the public record will be considered by the Department as part of the rulemaking decision process.

Comments about the state’s potential adoption of the ACC II regulations will be accepted through May 26 in written form via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov, or by using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments, or by U.S. mail to Theresa Newman, Hearing Officer, c/o DNREC Office of the Secretary, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

