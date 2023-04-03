The Insight Partner Logo

Gel Your Way to Great Hair: The Rise of Hair Gel Industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair gel is widely used in the hairstyling industry to harden the hair to get the desired shape. Hair gels are available in the market for every category of consumer men, women, and kids. Hair gels provide texture, shine, and strength across every style in an ongoing trend.

Hair gel is a styling product used to hold hair in place and give it a certain look or texture. It typically comes in a gelatinous or semi-solid form and is applied to the hair with the fingers or a comb. There are several types of hair gel available in the market, each with different properties and purposes. Here are some of the most common types of hair gel:

Styling gel: This is the most common type of hair gel used for styling purposes. It provides a strong hold and is ideal for creating defined hairstyles like spikes, slick backs, or pompadours.

Volumizing gel: This type of gel is designed to add volume and thickness to fine or thin hair. It can also help add texture and body to curly or wavy hair.

Moisturizing gel: This type of gel is designed to provide moisture and hydration to dry, frizzy, or damaged hair. It can also help tame flyaways and add shine to the hair.

Curl-enhancing gel: This type of gel is specifically designed for curly or wavy hair. It helps define and enhance natural curls, while also reducing frizz and adding shine.

Heat-protectant gel: This type of gel is designed to protect the hair from heat damage caused by styling tools like curling irons or flat irons. It forms a protective barrier around the hair shaft and helps prevent breakage and split ends.

Edge control gel: This type of gel is designed to tame and shape the hairline and edges of the hair. It provides a strong hold and can help prevent flyaways and unruly hair.

Industry Dynamics

The surge in fast fashion's popularity among consumers, particularly the middle-class population, has contributed to the rising demand for hair gel. Additionally, the growth of hair gel market is fueled by the increase in per capita disposable income in developing economies and shifts in consumer lifestyles. Furthermore, the younger generation's heightened interest in hair styling is also driving the demand for hair gel Market.

Industry SCOPE

The "Global Hair Gels Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the hair gels market with detailed market segmentation by category, distribution channel and geography. The global hair gels market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hair gels market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Industry Segmentation

The global hair gels market is segmented based on category, and distribution channel. Based on category, the market is segmented into adults and kids. Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

Industry Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hair gels market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hair gels market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the hair gels market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the hair gels market in these regions.

Industry Players

The reports cover key developments in the hair gels market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from hair gels market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for hair gels in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the hair gels market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the hair gels market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Barba Italiana

Henkel

John Paul Mitchell Systems

L'Oreal

Mandom Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Redken

Shiseido

Star Pro Line

Unilever

