Abu Dhabi: Sky News Arabia Honors FRMF, Walid Regragui

MOROCCO, April 3 - The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has been awarded the best "Arab Association", while the national coach, Walid Regragui, received the award of "Best coach in the world", on the occasion of a tribute ceremony to Arab and world legends of the sport "Night of Legends", held on Sunday by the channel "Sky News Arabia".

During this ceremony held at the headquarters of the Emirati channel, in the presence of several personalities and former best Arab and international players, Walid Regragui was chosen "best Arab coach" for having qualified the Atlas Lions for the semi-finals of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The tribute paid to the FRMF is the enshrinement of the work that the Federation is doing for the promotion of national football.

In this sense, "Sky News Arabia" highlighted the results achieved over the past two years, including the historic qualification of the Atlas Lions for the semi-finals of the World Cup, and the historic qualification of the women's national soccer team for the finals of the next World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023.

MAP: 03 avril 2023