LITSCO Celebrates New Location in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LITSCO, among the oldest commercial roofing and metal fabrication companies in the New York Tri-state area, announces the official opening of its new location in Long Island City. The new branch is fully staffed and operational and features extensive parking and easy loading capabilities.

This is the first expansion for LITSCO, formerly Long Island Tinsmith Supply Corporation, which was acquired by Extech Building Materials in 2022. LITSCO has distributed and fabricated commercial roofing, waterproofing and metal products for the New York construction industry since 1918.

According to Brian Feury, President of Commercial Roofing LITSCO, the new location represents continuing efforts to grow LITSCO and better serve its customers by adding locations and expanding its product line and services, making LITSCO the premiere commercial roofing supplier in the New York tri-state area.

LITSCO is a one-stop full-service company combining technical expertise in commercial roofing and metal fabrication of all types of sheet metal for New York area contractors, designers, and building owners. LITSCO’s facility in Glendale, Queens, and its extensive warehouse offer an inventory of roofing and waterproofing products and the equipment to deliver and unload materials on or off the roof.

With the acquisition by Extech, LITSCO’s metal fabrication capabilities were merged with Gotham MetalWorks making Gotham the premier metal fabricator in the New York Tri-state area. With locations in Queens and Brooklyn, as well as Newark, NJ, Gotham offers the broadest product line in the area, a selection that includes panel systems, roofing, copings, cornices, ornamental, flashings, skylights, and more.

The address of the new LITSCO location is 38-09 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, NY.

Extech Building Materials is the tri-state area’s premier supplier of exterior building materials and services for professional builders, contractors, and restoration specialists. With 8 locations in the greater New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, professional builders, landscapers, and contractors have come to depend on Extech for all of their job site needs.