Strategic plan provides direction to add schools

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A five-year strategic plan for expansion has been adopted by the Christel House International Board of Directors. "This plan will guide us in significantly increasing the number of children Christel House serves in both existing and in new countries," says Bart Peterson, President and CEO, Christel House International. Christel House gives kids that need the most help the best chance. Since Christel House's founding, 19,385 students have been served at nine schools around the world in India, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States.

A VISION TO CHANGE LIFE OUTCOMES

Christel DeHaan had a vision - to give children experiencing poverty "a seat at the table of life." In 1998, Christel DeHaan founded Christel House International. Ms. DeHaan knew for children to break the cycle of poverty they needed access to a strong education and the necessary supports to succeed. The Christel House holistic model focuses on "the whole child." Christel House doesn't just educate, or provide nutritious meals, or provide health care - Christel House does all these things plus character education, family assistance, and career support. The comprehensive model starts the day students enter Christel House and continues for five years after they graduate from high school - up to 18 years for each child.

"The obstacles facing Christel House students are daunting. But every day our students come to school, learn, and set their sights on a better tomorrow. They are breaking through the barriers of poverty to build a new and better life for themselves and a future for their families. They are our heroes, and role models for others to follow." - Christel DeHaan (1942-2020)

Click to watch the expansion announcement: https://christelhouse.org/our-stories/798/we-are-going-to-grow-christel-house/

Attachment

Paul Montgomery Christel House International 317-464-8268 pmontgomery@christelhouse.org