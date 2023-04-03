Egypt Paints & Coatings Market Trend, Technology, Growth Drivers, Top Key Players, Geography and Forecast by 2027

Egypt Paints-and-Coatings Market

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Says, Egypt Paints & coatings market is set to exceed $3.6 billion by 2027 and to grow at 7.9% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Increase in building and construction activities in the region and growth in demand for heat & UV resistant paints & coatings products drive the of the Egypt paints & coatings market growth. the industry is projected to cross $3.6 billion by 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9796

The acrylic resin segment dominated the market with nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019, and would lead the trial throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The Egypt paints & coatings market is divided on the basis of resin type, technology, and product type. Based on resin type, the market is further segmented into acrylic resin, alkyd resin, polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, polyester resin, and others.

Based on product type, the Egypt paints & coatings market is classified into decorative paints & coatings and industrial paints & coatings. The decorative paints & coatings segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. However, the industrial paints & coatings segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

However, rise in prices of raw materials hinders the Egypt paints & coatings market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for eco-friendly paints & coatings products is expected to usher an array of opportunities for the market players in the future.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9796

By Product Type

• Decorative Paints & Coatings

o Emulsions

o Enamel Paints

o Distemper

o Cement Paints (Acrylic Spray Plaster and Undercoats)

• Industrial Paints & Coatings

o Powder Coating

o Automotive Coating

o Wood Furniture & Cabinet Coating

o Coil Coating

o Non-Wood Furniture and Fixture (Texture Coatings)

o Machinery & Equipment

o Paper & Films

o Others

For Purchase This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egypt-paints-and-coatings-market/purchase-options

Based on technology, the Egypt paints & coatings market is divided into water-based, solvent-based, powder-based, and others. The solvent-based segment held the largest share in 2019, with more than half of the total revenue. However, the water-based segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The Egypt paints & coatings market report includes an in-depth analysis of the key market players such as BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., KAPCI Coatings, PPG Industries, Inc., PACHIN, GLC Paints, Jotun A/S, Orient Paints, MIDO Coatings, and SIPES Egypt.

Similar Report:

Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saudi-arabia-paints-and-coatings-market-A09797

Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-voc-paints-and-coatings-market-A15518

Offshore Oil & Gas Paints And Coatings Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/offshore-oil-and-gas-paints-and-coatings-market

Powder Coatings Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/powder-coatings-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

