U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market Sales Revenue to Touch $12.50 Billion By 2031 | Major Companies And New Trends

The high nutritional benefits offered by egg white protein fuel its need among health-conscious customers.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The U.S. and Australia egg protein market generated $8.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.50 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

By form, the solid segment captured the largest market share of more than 90% of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the liquid segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players Are:

The key players profiled in this report include Bioflex Nutrition Pty Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, EW Nutrition GmbH, Bodi Choice Pty Ltd, Merck KGaA, Noumi Limited (Merck Group), NOW Health Group, Inc., OvaInnovations, and VPA Australia.

The report analyzes these key players of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Based on application, the food and beverages segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. The nutrition segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the personal care and cosmetics, feed, and others segments.

