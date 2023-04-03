Robot Pet Care Market is estimated to be US$ 5.1 billion by 2032 – By PMI

The report “Robot Pet Care Market, By Type, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Robot Pet Care are implemented with AI (artificial intelligence) and other technologies to look after the pets and to simplify their life with monitoring day to day pet activities and to entertain pets by creating videos, clicking photos and playing calls. Technological innovation has increased spending of an individual on different pet-care related products which in turn result in Robot Pet Care market growth. Rising awareness about animal welfare and adoption of robotics technology to tackle health issues of pets has become a major factor in target market growth. Growth in adoption of pets has further facilitated the demand for target market growth. Emergence of IoT technologies like robotic video monitoring and use of automated robots for control and defense is anticipated to increase the demand for Robot Pet Care market growth.
Key Highlights:
• In June 2017, Mayfield Robotics “Kuri” can able to recognize pets, human family members and can understand when it has to look at pets featured with better vision system that has 1080p HD camera fully integrated with rest of its systems and able to handle multiple and changing indoor surfaces such as rugs, carpets.
• In January 2023, Whisker sells one millionth robots and completed its $10 M USA manufacturing expansion as it maintains laser focus on developing bets-in class, solution-oriented pet products. The company launched “Litter-Robot 4” to enhance pet and pet parenting experience across the globe featured with health monitoring technology and patented connected app.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Robot Pet Care market is increasing demand for Robot Pet Care due to adoption of technology. Wide benefits of robotic technology to track health and fitness record of pets has further enhanced the target market growth. Rising disposable income and increase in spending on pet care related products is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in Robot Pet Care market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Robot Pet Care Market, By Type (Automatic Animal Repellents, Automatic Pet Doors, Pet Feeders & Fountains, Catgenie Robot Litter, Litter-Robot Litter Box, Pet Tracking & Entertainment), By Application (Commercial Used, and Household Used), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Robot Pet Care Market accounted for US$ 1.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 5.1 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.6%. The Robot Pet Care Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Robot Pet Care Market is segmented into Automatic Animal Repellents, Automatic Pet Doors, Pet Feeders & Fountains, Catgenie Robot Litter, Litter-Robot Litter Box, and Pet Tracking & Entertainment.
• Based on Application, Robot Pet Care Market is segmented into Commercial Used, and Household Used.
• By Region, the Robot Pet Care Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Growth factors:
There are several growth factors that are driving the growth of the robot pet care market. These include:
⋆ Increasing pet ownership: The number of pet owners worldwide is increasing, which is driving the demand for pet care products and services.
⋆ Need for convenience and efficiency: Pet owners are looking for ways to manage their pets' care more efficiently and conveniently, which has led to the development of robot pet care devices.
⋆ Advancements in technology: The development of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, has led to the creation of more sophisticated and capable robot pet care devices
⋆ Aging population: As the global population ages, there is a growing need for products and services that can help older people care for their pets.
⋆ Increasing disposable income: As disposable income levels rise, pet owners are willing to spend more money on their pets, including on high-tech pet care devices.
⋆ Growing awareness of pet health: Pet owners are becoming more aware of the importance of pet health and are investing in products and services that can help keep their pets healthy and happy.
⋆ COVID-19 pandemic: The pandemic has led to increased demand for robot pet care devices as more people are spending time at home with their pets and looking for ways to manage their care more easily.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Robot Pet Care Market:
The prominent players operating in the Robot Pet Care Market includes
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
