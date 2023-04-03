Ambulatory Services Market Analysis 2023-2028: Growth, Key Player Analysis and Business Opportunity

Ambulatory Services Market

Ambulatory Services Market Outlook 2023-2028:

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Ambulatory Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global ambulatory services market size reached US$ 3.5 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Ambulatory services comprise medical care performed on an outpatient basis without admission to a hospital or other facility. They are usually provided in settings, such as offices of physicians and other healthcare professionals, hospital outpatient departments, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, centers for dialysis or infusion, and urgent care clinics. Ambulatory services aid in providing personalized care to patients, reducing the need for hospital stays, saving time for both patients and healthcare professionals, and minimizing medical bills. Presently, they include emergency visits, rehabilitation visits, and telephone consultations.

Key Players Included in Global Ambulatory Services Market Research Report:

• Envision Healthcare

• HCA Healthcare

• Healthway Medical Corporation Limited

• Medical Facilities Corporation

• Nueterra Capital

• Surgery Partners

• Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated)

• Tenet Healthcare Corporation

• Terveystalo Oyj

• Universal Health Services Inc.

Ambulatory Services Market Growth and Development:

The widespread adoption of ambulatory care as an alternative to traditional healthcare facilities in providing necessary procedures at a lower price in less time, on account of the rising costs of inpatient hospital stays, is among the key factors stimulating the ambulatory services market. Moreover, the inflating utilization of these services in the treatment of acute and chronic illnesses and preventive healthcare, such as minor surgical procedures and diagnostic modalities, including blood tests, X-rays, endoscopy, and biopsy procedures of superficial organs, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring medical intervention is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the increasing focus of health firms on making healthcare services more accessible and affordable to patients is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising utilization of numerous non-medical settings, such as schools, prisons, and mass childhood immunization campaign centers, to deliver ambulatory care simultaneously is further fueling the global market. Additionally, market players are providing resources and tools to improve the safety and quality of these services and enhance the reliability of laboratory testing in medical offices, which is anticipated to fuel the ambulatory services market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Primary Care Offices

• Outpatient Departments

• Emergency Departments

• Surgical Specialty

o Ophthalmology

o Orthopedics

o Gastroenterology

o Pain Management/Spinal Injections

o Plastic Surgery

o Others

• Medical Specialty

Breakup by Modality:

• Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospital-based Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Service:

• Non-Surgical Services

• Surgical Services

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Ambulatory Services Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Ambulatory Services Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

