Geriatric Care Services Market is expanding due to Providing Effective Care for Elders rapid growth | LivHOME, Brookdale

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [140+ Pages Research Study] Coherent Market Insights published a new research publication on global Geriatric Care Services market was valued at US$ 2.65 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4.2 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2030. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Geriatric Care Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Geriatric Care Services has a wide application portfolio which is also one of the factors driving the growth of the market globally. The global market is moderately competitive with a mix of global and regional players. In order to enhance their offering market players invest significant funds in R&D. The entire ecosystem is composed of multiple participants and each one of them is an equal contributor to the growth of the global market.

What is Geriatric Care Services? How Big is Geriatric Care Services Industry?

• Overview

Geriatric care services refer to the medical and social care provided to elderly individuals to promote their well-being and improve their quality of life. These services may include in-home care, assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and hospice care.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

✤ LivHOME

✤ Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

✤ Revera Inc.

✤ Senior Care Centers

✤ Amedisys

✤ Genesis HealthCare

✤ Home Instead Senior Care

✤ Extendicare

✤ Portea Medical

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key factors driving market growth include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases among the elderly, the rising demand for long-term care services, and the increasing preference for in-home care services. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of geriatric care services and is expected to further drive market growth.

Geographically, the geriatric care services market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American market is driven by the high prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Recent developments in the geriatric care services market include the adoption of technology to improve patient care and reduce costs, such as the use of telemedicine and remote monitoring systems. In addition, there has been a growing trend towards home-based care services, which provide a more comfortable and familiar environment for elderly individuals. Major players in the geriatric care services market include companies like Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Genesis Healthcare, Home Instead Senior Care, and Kindred Healthcare, among others.

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

Business description: a detailed description of company operations and business departments.

Company strategy: The analyst’s summary of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT analysis: Detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company History: The progress of major events related to the company.

Main products and services: A list of the company’s main products, services, and brands.

Main competitors: A list of the company’s main competitors.

Important locations and subsidiaries: The company’s main locations and subsidiaries’ list and contact information.

Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: The latest financial ratios come from the annual financial statements issued by companies with a history of five years.

• Updated Methodology of Coherent Market Insights

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Geriatric Care Services Market, by Region, 2020-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Geriatric Care Services Market, by Type, 2020-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Geriatric Care Services Market, by Application, 2020-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Geriatric Care Services Market, by Verticles, 2020-2030 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

2. Global Geriatric Care Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

3. Global Geriatric Care Services Market Dynamics

3.1. Geriatric Care Services Market Impact Analysis (2020-2030)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

4. Global Geriatric Care Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2020-2030)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

5. Global Geriatric Care Services Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Geriatric Care Services Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Geriatric Care Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2020-2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Geriatric Care Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6. Global Geriatric Care Services Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Geriatric Care Services Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Geriatric Care Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2020-2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Geriatric Care Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Others

7. Global Geriatric Care Services Market, by Verticles

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Geriatric Care Services Market by Verticles, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Geriatric Care Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2020-2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Geriatric Care Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8. Global Geriatric Care Services Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Geriatric Care Services Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Geriatric Care Services Market

8.3. Europe Geriatric Care Services Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Geriatric Care Services Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Geriatric Care Services Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Geriatric Care Services Market

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Keyplayer1

9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

