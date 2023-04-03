Superfoods Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Superfoods Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.2% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Superfoods Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global superfoods market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.2%
The high nutritional value of superfoods, which enhance the protection of consumers against various chronic diseases, is driving the market growth. Increasing inclination towards health and fitness owing to the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related issues such as musculoskeletal and cardiovascular diseases, is further bolstering the demand for superfoods.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/superfoods-market/requestsample
In addition to this, superfoods such as leafy greens, containing vitamin A, C, E and K is gaining traction among athletes and young population which is in turn garnering the global superfoods market. Meanwhile, dark chocolate prevents coronary heart disease, cancer, and bolsters antioxidant activity in the body. In this regard, the increasing popularity of dark chocolate among women is adding to the market growth. Moreover, superfoods such as spirulina, blue-green algae, garlic, and turmeric, among others are gaining traction in households.
Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in awareness pertaining to the health benefits of superfoods is likely to boost the demand for the products.
In terms of regions, North America accounts for a significant share in the superfoods market. The increasing prevalence of obesity among the youth is leading to a heightened health awareness which is in turn bolstering the demand for superfoods which can facilitate weight loss. The thriving food and beverage industry across developed economies such as the United States is further aiding the market growth.
Superfoods Industry Definition and Major Segments
Superfoods are defined as the type of food products with minimum calories and maximum nutritional value. The number of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants present in these food products are high. Soy, tea, berry, salmon, and grapes, among others, are some of the typical examples of products in the superfoods market.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/superfoods-market
Based on type, the market can be segmented into:
Fruits
Vegetables
Dairy
Grains and Seeds
Herbs and Roots
Meat, Fish, and Poultry
Others
The market can be broadly categorised based on distribution channel into:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Traditional Grocery Stores
Online Channels
Others
By application, the market has been segmented into:
Snacks and Savoury
Beverages
Bakery and Confectionery
Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Superfoods Market Trends
The key trends in the global superfoods market include the rapid development of supermarkets/hypermarkets and convenience stores which is propelling the sale of fresh fruits, vegetables, and poultry products, among others. The rising working-class population across the emerging economies is leading to a heightened demand for highly nutritious food products. The rising disposable income, rapid urbanisation, and increasing population are further leading to an increase in footfalls at grocery stores.
Meanwhile, the thriving e-commerce industry is another crucial trend in the market which is bolstering the sale of clean labelled superfood products.. For instance, Amazon, a leading e-commerce giant, offers fresh superfood products such as olive greens, dry fruits, blueberries, active greens, and canned fruits, among others. Therefore, these e-commerce websites are fostering the growth of superfoods market. Additionally, superfood suppliers apply attractive packaging techniques which further garner the popularity of superfoods such as packaged salmon, bakery, and meat, etc.
The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes mellitus, Alzheimer’s, and uncontrolled blood pressure, are likely to diffuse awareness about superfoods which treat these disorders. For instance, wine and grapes are useful for the treatment of diabetes and Alzheimer’s.
Key Market Players
The major players in the superfoods market report are Sunfood Corporation, Suncore Foods Inc., ADUNA Ltd., Superlife Co. Pte Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, OMG! Organic Meets Good, and Del Monte Foods, Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Precious Metals Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/precious-metals-market-size-prices-trends-industry-analysis-outlook-forecast-2023-2028-2023-04-03?mod=search_headline
Digital Payment Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-payment-market-size-share-growth-trends-statistics-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-04-03?mod=search_headline
Regenerative Medicine Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/regenerative-medicine-market-size-share-trends-growth-industry-statistics-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-04-03?mod=search_headline
Utility Trucks Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/utility-trucks-market-size-share-growth-industry-analysis-research-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-07?mod=search_headline
Underground Utility Mapping Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/underground-utility-mapping-market-size-share-growth-analysis-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-07?mod=search_headline
Human Resource Management Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/human-resource-management-market-size-share-growth-industry-value-analysis-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-01?mod=search_headline
Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hydrogenated-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-hnbr-market-size-share-price-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-01?mod=search_headline
Low Foam Surfactants Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/low-foam-surfactants-market-size-share-price-growth-industry-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-07?mod=search_headline
Mattress Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mattress-market-share-size-growth-trends-analysis-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-07?mod=search_headline
Medium Voltage Motors Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/medium-voltage-motors-market-size-share-trends-research-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-03-07?mod=search_headline
About Us :
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other