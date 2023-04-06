IG CloudOps offers the right Cloud management service for your AWS and Azure deployments

Submit Release
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing cloud deployments can be complex and challenging, requiring expertise in cloud architecture, automation and monitoring. IG CloudOps offers a comprehensive cloud management service that can help businesses optimise their cloud deployments and ensure they are getting the most out of their cloud investments.

IG CloudOps provides a wide range of cloud management services, including cloud architecture design and deployment, automation and orchestration, monitoring and alerting, optimization and cost management. Their team of cloud experts has extensive experience in managing AWS and Azure deployments and can provide customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each business.

One of the key benefits of IG CloudOps' cloud management service is their ability to optimize cloud deployments for performance and cost. Many businesses struggle with the complexity of cloud pricing models and end up overspending on cloud resources. IG CloudOps can help businesses optimize their cloud deployments for cost efficiency, ensuring they are getting the most out of their cloud investments.

Another benefit of IG CloudOps' cloud management service is its focus on automation and orchestration. It uses tools such as Saltstack and Jenkins to automate management tasks and automate security hardening reducing the risk of human error and improving the reliability of cloud deployments.

IG CloudOps' cloud management service also includes monitoring and alerting, ensuring that businesses have visibility into the health and performance of their cloud deployments. They use tools such as Zabbix and Prometheus to monitor cloud resources in real time and provide alerts when issues arise.

In conclusion, IG CloudOps offers a comprehensive cloud management service that can help businesses optimize their AWS and Azure deployments. Their team of cloud experts has extensive experience in managing cloud resources and can provide customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each business. Their focus on optimization and cost management, automation and orchestration, and monitoring and alerting ensures that businesses can get the most out of their cloud investments.

If you are interested in learning more about IG CloudOps' cloud management service, please contact sales@igroupltd.co.uk

