Cloud System Management Market Size, Trends, Top Players and Forecast 2023-2028

Cloud System Management Market

The rising adoption of public, private, and hybrid cloud environments by organizations is primarily driving the cloud system management market.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global cloud system management market size reached US$ 15.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2023-2028.

Cloud system management represents a web-based solution that is utilized for the configuration, setup, monitoring, and optimization of cloud infrastructures. It is generally deployed into an existing cloud environment as a virtual machine (VM) that comprises a database and a server. Cloud system management includes performance monitoring of security, compliance, components, disaster recovery, and contingency solutions. It is also extensively used for storing the organization’s data on an offsite server by a third-party cloud data hosting vendor. Consequently, cloud system management finds wide-ranging applications across several industries, such as telecommunications, information technology (IT), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, etc.

𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising adoption of public, private, and hybrid cloud environments by organizations is primarily driving the cloud system management market. Additionally, the expanding information technology (IT) industry and the growing number of enterprises that are using remote working models, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are further positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the increasing demand for cloud system management solutions, as they can efficiently manage complex and multi-cloud strategies for businesses with various operations, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, such as the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools for cloud management that automate organizational functions and facilitate incident ticketing and knowledge reuse and offer enhanced security, are bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, extensive investments in R&D activities are also propelling the global market. Furthermore, the development of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based delivery models is anticipated to fuel the cloud system management market over the forecasted period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon)

• BMC Software Inc. (Boxer Parent Company Inc.)

• Broadcom Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dynatrace Inc. (Compuware)

• Datadog Inc.

• Flexera Software Ltd.

• Micro Focus International PLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• New Relic Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Red Hat Inc. (IBM)

• Splunk Inc.

• Servicenow Inc.

• Vmware Inc. (Dell Technologies).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:



The report has categorized the market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• IT and Telecommunication

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

