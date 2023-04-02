First EPAC results are out

3 April 2023

We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the examination process of the first European patent administration certification (EPAC). The EPAC has been set up to cater to demand on the European level and as part of the EPO's Strategic Plan 2023 to further strengthen the European Patent Network.

157 candidates passed the EPAC 2022. Overall, the vast majority of candidates came from industry or a private patent attorney practice (85%) and were women (also 85%). Registrations were received from 23 EPC member states and 10 non-member states, including the United States, P.R. China, Canada and Mexico.

The results of EPAC 2022 and list of successful candidates are available as of today on the EPAC webpages.

Congratulations to all of the successful candidates on passing the EPAC 2022. With this certification, they have demonstrated that they possess the required knowledge and skills to deal independently and autonomously with the procedures associated with the filing, prosecution, grant and maintenance of European and international patent applications before the EPO, as well as with post-grant procedures.

Feedback received from candidates included appreciation of this opportunity for personal growth and to build confidence, as well as to establish a better understanding of how to interact with users in the patent granting process.

Currently, the EPAC Board is preparing for the EPAC 2023, which will be held on 12 October. Enrolment opens on 18 April and runs until 14 August 2023.

It is still possible and highly recommended to join the carefully designed preparation courses for EPAC candidates, even if you are not planning to sit this year's exam. The courses are free-of-charge and will continue until July. The European Patent Academy also provides a wide range of free training materials. The training, as well as the EPAC, are open to all who are interested and there are no prerequisites for participating.