Cloud Management with Full-Stack Azure Monitoring using Zabbix and Prometheus, as part of CloudOps

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing cloud infrastructure can be complex and time-consuming. Monitoring cloud resources is a crucial part of managing cloud infrastructure, but it can be a daunting task. Zabbix and Prometheus offer full-stack Azure monitoring solutions that help businesses unlock the power of cloud management.
Zabbix is an open-source monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and alerting for servers, applications and network devices. It has a user-friendly interface that enables businesses to monitor their entire IT infrastructure from a single location. Zabbix also provides customizable dashboards and reports that help businesses gain insights into their cloud resources.
Prometheus is another open-source monitoring tool that provides a flexible and reliable solution for monitoring cloud resources. It offers a scalable, multi-dimensional data model that enables businesses to store and analyze time-series data. Prometheus also provides a powerful query language that enables businesses to query and visualize their data in real-time.
Together, Zabbix and Prometheus offer a full-stack Azure monitoring solution that enables businesses to monitor their entire cloud infrastructure. This solution provides real-time monitoring and alerting for servers, applications, and network devices. It also enables businesses to gain insights into their cloud resources through customizable dashboards and reports.
"We've assembled the best-of-breed open source solutions with CloudOps being the glue that gives you a single management view of all your cloud assets across AWS & Azure." Steve Rastall, MD, IG CloudOps
The capabilities of Zabbix and Prometheus are market-leading but deploying these for your business means an IT project and a learning curve for the in-house team. CloudOps delivers a turn-key service enabling the capabilities of both applications without the IT project to implement and learn each platform.
CloudOps integrates both applications seamlessly with Azure and provides businesses with a single interface for monitoring their entire cloud infrastructure from the infrastructure to the application level. This solution is also highly scalable, enabling businesses to monitor resources at any scale.
With the full-stack Azure monitoring solution provided by CloudOps, businesses can unlock the power of cloud management. This solution provides real-time monitoring and alerting for cloud resources, enabling businesses to proactively identify and resolve issues. It also provides insights into cloud resources that help businesses optimize their cloud infrastructure and reduce costs.
For more information about the Capabilities of CloudOps speak to us directly
