Rice Market is estimated to be US$ 374.28 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 2.5% - BY PMI

The report “Rice Market, By Type, By Distribution Channel - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032’’
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Rice Market accounted for US$ 292.39 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 374.28 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.5%.
The global rice market refers to the market for the cultivation, trade, and consumption of rice. Rice is one of the most widely consumed grains in the world, and is a staple food in many countries. The market is driven by factors such as population growth, changing dietary habits, and increasing demand for convenience foods. Asia is the largest producer and consumer of rice, with China and India being the largest producers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the rice market, with some segments experiencing increased demand due to the focus on home cooking and pantry stocking, while other segments such as the food service industry have been negatively impacted. Overall, the rice market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from developing countries and the growing popularity of convenience foods. However, sustainability concerns related to water usage and climate change may pose challenges to the market's growth.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 292.39 billion
CAGR – 2.5%
Base Year - 2022
Forecast Period – 2022 - 2032
• Wild rice species develop rhizomes similar to ginger, modified stems that grow horizontally underground as a means of vegetative reproduction. However, cultivated rice has rhizomes, which means that cultivated rice must be produced every season. At the same time, perennial rice can be harvested for many years because it incorporates wild rice genes and rhizomes for reproduction. In October 2022, African wild rice genes helped perennial rice with its production costs.
• In October 2022, utilization of the genetic potential of rice in Kashmir: one to ten tons per hectare, rice is a potential staple food for more than half of the world's population, is the staple food for people in Kashmir, and its cultivation is expanding from 2020. Plains 1570 m above sea level to high hills 2180 m above sea level.
Analyst View:
Rice is an important food crop in the developing world and the staple food of more than half of the world's population. Rice is the most useful for our body because it contains protein, carbohydrates, and minerals such as fiber, fat, and calories. , this carbohydrate is the body's primary fuel source. Fiber can lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, and fiber can help maintain a healthy weight. Different types of rice include other uses. For example, brown rice is an excellent source of many nutrients. Technological developments in rice varieties and products that are more efficient to use and consume are increasing the innovation in this global rice market worldwide.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Rice Market accounted for US$ 292.39 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 374.28 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.5%. The Global Rice Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
• Based on Type, Global Rice Market is segmented into Long Grain White Rice (High Quality), Long Grain White Rice (Low Quality), Long Grain Parboiled Rice, Long Grain Fragrant Rice, Broken and Medium Grain Milled, Brown Rice, and Others.
• Based on Distribution Channels Global Rice Market is segmented into Offline, Online.
• By Region, the Global Rice Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The prominent players operating in the Global Rice Market include Riceland foods Inc., V.A.P Foods ltd, KRBL ltd., Asia Golden Rice, Capital Rice Group, Ake Rice Mill Co. Ltd, Alobha, Lal Qilla, Daawat, and American Rice. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends, which will help companies enlarge their businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors, including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant vital players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Growing population: As the global population continues to grow, demand for rice as a staple food is also increasing, particularly in developing countries.
• Changing dietary habits: As consumers increasingly shift towards healthier diets, the demand for rice as a low-fat, gluten-free, and cholesterol-free source of carbohydrates is increasing.
• Increasing demand for convenience foods: Rice is a popular ingredient in ready-to-eat and instant food products, which are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience.
• Rising income levels: As disposable incomes rise in developing countries, consumers are more willing to spend on higher-quality rice and value-added rice products.
• Technological advancements: Technological advancements in rice cultivation, processing, and packaging have made it easier to produce high-quality rice at a lower cost.
Restrains:
• Sustainability concerns: Rice production is water-intensive, and concerns over water scarcity and climate change may impact the market's growth.
• Price fluctuations: Rice prices can be highly volatile, depending on factors such as weather conditions, production levels, and trade policies.
• Competition from other grains: Other grains such as wheat, corn, and barley may pose a threat to the rice market by offering similar nutritional profiles at a lower cost.
• Health concerns: Rice is a source of carbohydrates, and concerns over the health impact of high-carb diets may impact the market's growth.
• Regulatory challenges: The rice market is subject to various regulations related to food safety, quality, and trade, which may impact production and distribution.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
There are several key reasons why one might consider purchasing a report on the Rice Market. These include:
1. Comprehensive analysis: The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the rice market, including market size, trends, drivers, and restraints.
2. Detailed insights: The report provides detailed insights into the rice market, including product types, applications, and regional analysis.
3. Industry expertise: The report is typically prepared by industry experts who have a deep understanding of the market, which provides valuable insights and analysis.
4. Competitive landscape: The report provides an analysis of the competitive landscape of the rice market, including information on key players, market share, and strategies.
5. Strategic decision-making: The insights and analysis provided in the report can help businesses make strategic decisions regarding market entry, product development, and expansion.
6. Investment opportunities: The report can help investors identify potential investment opportunities in the rice market by providing insights into market trends and growth prospects.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Other Trending Reports:
• Rice Flour Market - By Source (White Rice and Brown Rice) By Type (Long Grain, Medium & Short Grain and Pregelatinized), By Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Breakfast solutions and Baby Food), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect, Convenience Store, E-commerce) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
• Hybrid Rice Seed Market - by Product Type (3-Line Breeding Systems and 2-Line Breeding Systems) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860-531-2574
email us here