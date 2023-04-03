Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market is estimated to be US$ 71.85 billion by 2030 with CAGR of 7.2%-PMI

Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market
The report "Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market, By Drug and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In conjunction with medical research efforts, there are multiple ongoing research activities and technical breakthroughs that focus on the treatment of various disorders. Peptide therapies are used to treat a variety of conditions, including metabolic problems. Peptides have good stability, effectiveness, and safety, and they are also tiny in size, making them easy to synchronise. These benefits are propelling the global peptide-based metabolic disorders therapies market forward. Factors such as technological developments and greater investment in healthcare, as well as the outstanding economic growth of biotech and pharmaceutical businesses, have aided in the use of peptides for the treatment of metabolic diseases.
The report "Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market, By Drug (Liraglutide, Exenatide and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’
Key Highlights:
•In Dec 2021, Adocia, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business specialising in peptide and protein formulations for diabetes and other metabolic illnesses, announced today the submission of a patent for peptide delivery technology.
Analyst View:
The rise in biotech and pharmaceutical firms dealing with peptides, as well as increased investment in the healthcare industry and research. The rising prevalence of metabolic diseases has necessitated the development of innovative peptide-based treatments, which has boosted the use of peptide therapeutics in the treatment of metabolic disorders, boosting the global peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Drug
• Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market, By Drug, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Liraglutide
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Exenatide
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Hospital Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Retail Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Online Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market is segmented based on drug, distribution channel and region.
• Based on Drug, Global Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market is segmented into Liraglutide, Exenatide and Others.
• Based on Distribution Channel, Global Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies.
• By Region, the Global Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market:
• AstraZeneca PLC
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
• PolyPeptide Group
• Novo Nordisk A/S
• Merck & Co
• Ipsen S.A
• Eli Lilly Company
• CordenPharma International
• Bachem Holding AG.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market:
What are the current trends and future projections for the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market?
The peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and the development of personalized and targeted therapies with improved pharmacokinetic properties. The market is projected to reach $17.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of around 10%.
What are the major drivers and challenges in the market, and how are they affecting the growth of the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market?
The major drivers of the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market are the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, the need for more effective and targeted therapies, and advancements in technology. The main challenges include the high cost of research and development, regulatory hurdles, and competition from alternative therapies. These factors can affect the growth of the market by influencing investment, pricing, and the pace of drug development and approval.
What are the different types of peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics currently available in the market, and what are their applications?
Different types of peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics available in the market include GLP-1 receptor agonists, insulin analogs, amylin analogs, and peptide YY analogs. These drugs are used for the treatment of various metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and metabolic syndrome. GLP-1 receptor agonists and insulin analogs are used to regulate blood glucose levels, while amylin analogs and peptide YY analogs are used to control appetite and reduce food intake.
