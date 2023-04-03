Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2023-2031

Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Value at USD 370.13 Mn In 2023 and Is Projected To Reach USD 7442.79 Mn By 2031, at a CAGR Of 45.52%.

The latest Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market report originally offers a basic preface continues to market overview, product definition, product breadth, product characterization, and product requirements. The research study focuses on some notable occurrences like technological innovations, fresh product launches, and their effect on the global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market.

Cost analysis, market size, share, status, manufacturing, and market value over the forecast period is mentioned in the Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market study report. In addition, based on sections and sub-segments, the study focuses on upstream raw materials, downstream demand assessment, consumption value, and market share 2023. This study provides a detailed methodology of studies, outlining both primary and secondary data sources. Additionally, it explores the many variables that affect market behavior such as historical information, public policies, future trends, technological advancements and innovations as well as market difficulties.

Market Overview:

Blockchain technology has been making waves in several industries, including agriculture and food supply chain. The distributed and decentralized nature of blockchain makes it an ideal solution to overcome several challenges in the industry. With blockchain, stakeholders in the supply chain can have real-time access to information, track and trace products, and ensure transparency and accountability.

Market Drivers:

Food Safety: Blockchain can help track the origin of food products, which is crucial for food safety and quality control.

Transparency: With blockchain, every stakeholder in the supply chain can have real-time access to information, which increases transparency and accountability.

Traceability: Blockchain can help trace products from the farm to the consumer, which is crucial for food traceability and recall management.

Efficiency: Blockchain can automate several processes in the supply chain, which can increase efficiency and reduce costs.

It included the scope of the research which is a distinct assessment of the main market trends, micro-macro economic indicators and governing variables, and government laws and mandates. The study thus sheds light on the attractiveness over the forecast period of each significant segment and sub-segment.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are:

SAP SE

Origintrail

Agridigital

Vechain

Chainvine Ltd

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Ambrosius Deutschland GmbH

R.C. Networks, Inc.

Project Provenance Ltd.

AgriChain Pty Ltd (Blockgrain)

Ripe Technology, Inc.

Market Segment by Product Typeand Application:

Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Smart contracts

Payment and Settlement

Product Traceability, Tracking, and Visibility

Governance, Risk and Compliance Management

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Scale (SMEs) Enterprises

Key players running on the market rely on economies of scale due to the enormous demand for the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain item. The demand for the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market product has increased at a significant pace because of a big amount of partnerships and collaborations. Market participants are actively working to strengthen their relationships with OEMs in order to gain greater market share in the future. Businesses also invest heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify competition during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Overall Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Statistical surveying Report:

Experiences of experts alongside, market openings, restraints, and development are shrouded in this Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain report. It introduces Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market divisions to anticipate developing ones and gives definite sectors of the business based on type classifications, applications and major regions. Thorough rumination of share of the overall industry and commitments is likewise specified in the report.

It features Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain driving promoting players alongside their diverse systems and methodologies utilized. Overall report ponder likewise gives data about sub-regional and universal markets and including portions. The market flow that continues changing after some time and in-depth examination of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market sources are referred to.

It leads to a more profound investigation of previous and current Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market tendency to anticipate future market development as far as volume and esteem. It additionally figures center model of the business, for example, current headways and development and Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain convey essential market briefing as tables, pie outlines, diagrams, and streams graphs.

Challenges:

Despite the benefits, there are several challenges to the adoption of blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain, including:

Infrastructure: The infrastructure required to implement blockchain technology can be expensive and require significant investment.

Adoption: There may be resistance to the adoption of blockchain from some stakeholders in the supply chain.

Interoperability: Ensuring interoperability between different blockchain networks can be challenging.

Data Privacy: There are concerns about data privacy and security when using blockchain technology.

Recent Developments:

Several developments have been made in the adoption of blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain, including:

IBM and Walmart partnered to use blockchain technology to improve food traceability and safety.

Nestle partnered with OpenSC to track the origin of ingredients and ensure sustainable sourcing.

The World Economic Forum launched the "Blockchain Deployment Toolkit" to help organizations deploy blockchain technology.

Key Questions and Answers:

What is the role of blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain?

Answer: Blockchain can help increase transparency, traceability, and accountability in the supply chain, which is crucial for food safety and quality control.

What are the drivers of blockchain adoption in agriculture and food supply chain?

Answer: Drivers include food safety, transparency, traceability, and efficiency.

What are the challenges to the adoption of blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain?

Answer: Challenges include infrastructure, adoption, interoperability, and data privacy.

What are recent developments in the adoption of blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain?

Answer: Recent developments include partnerships between major companies to use blockchain technology for food traceability and sustainability and the launch of the "Blockchain Deployment Toolkit" by the World Economic Forum.

