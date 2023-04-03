[Latest Report] Global Data Center Architecture Market Competitive Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Share, And Forecast

Data Center Architecture Market

Data Center Architecture Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 278.34 Billion In 2023 & Forecast Value Of USD 532.14 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 9.7%

The data center architecture market is a rapidly growing sector driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based services, big data analytics, and the internet of things (IoT). Data centers are large facilities used to house computer systems and other related components, including telecommunications and storage systems.

The market for data center architecture is primarily driven by the need for efficient and scalable data center infrastructure. This includes hardware such as servers, storage systems, and networking equipment, as well as software solutions that enable automation, virtualization, and cloud computing.

The report provides numerical data on market size and trading volume over a given period.

Data Center Architecture Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

HPE

Dell

IBM

Fujitsu

Cisco

Lenovo

Oracle

Huawei

Inspur

NEC

Silicon Graphics International Corp.

SuperMicro

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet (Google)

Advanced Micro Devices

Achronix Semiconductor

Xilinx

Qualcomm

Global Data Center Architecture By Types:

Legacy (Sparc, Power, etc.)

X86

ARM/RSIC-V

Global Data Center Architecture By Applications:

Industrial

Commercial

Regions Covered In Data Center Architecture Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

