Global Virtual Cards Market by Product & Service, Type, Key Players, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Global Virtual Cards market

Global Virtual Cards Market Size Is valued at USD 325.5 Bn In 2023 And Forecast Value Of USD 763.6 Bn By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 17.5%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An in-depth analysis of statistics regarding current and emerging trends provides clarity about the Global Virtual Cards market dynamics. The Virtual Cards Market report provides an overview of revenue generated by different segments in different regions over the 2023-2030 period. The Virtual Cards Market report provides a comprehensive overview of the current market and helps business owners to leverage their investments. It also includes data such as demand and supply, distribution channels, and technological upgrades. The Virtual Cards Market research focuses on the development of government policies and regulations, as well as government initiatives that support the growth of this market. This provides insight into what the future holds for business owners.

Virtual cards provide secure online transactions by reducing the risk of vendors viewing credit/debit card details. Since they remain invisible to the user, any potential for fraud or cloning is greatly reduced. Each virtual card can only be used once and has a validity period of 48 hours; banks may have different credit limits and validity periods.

In recent years, the virtual card market has experienced an extraordinary surge in growth. Due to the exponential expansion of online shopping and e-commerce, virtual cards are increasingly popular as secure payment solutions.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for contactless payments, with COVID-19 playing an integral role. Virtual cards have become indispensable tools for consumers and businesses alike as people embrace digital technology. They provide greater security features like spending limits and one-time numbers; making them perfect solutions when shopping online.

There is also the risk of fraudulence if your phone is stolen; in this instance, virtual cards can be used to gain access to them. Physical cards remain popular. These factors have limited growth in the virtual card market so far. Nonetheless, consumer preferences for touchless payments over physical ones and rapid technological innovation in payments technology indicate lucrative future prospects for this sector.

Virtual Cards market leading segment:

Key players are listed in the Virtual Cards Market Report.

Abine

American Express

Billtrust

Cryptopay

CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations)

DiviPay

Emburse

Fraedom

JP Morgan Chase

Marqeta

Mastercard

Mineraltree

Pay with Privacy

Qonto

Skrill

Stripe

Token

Wex

Wirecard

These are the major product types included in the Virtual Cards market report.

B2B Virtual Cards

B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards

B2C POS Virtual Cards

Applications are included in the Virtual Cards Market Report

Consumer Use

Business Use

Other

