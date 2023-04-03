Maldivian Expands Fleet with New ATR Flight

Maldivian has expanded their fleet with another ATR flight. The new flight landed in the Maldives on April 2nd. The airline has taken delivery of two ATR 72-600 series earlier this year. The order for the turboprop aircraft was placed in January 2022 at a reported cost of USD 60 million (MVR 925 million).

The addition of these new aircraft is part of a fleet overhaul that will see the airline replace its aging Dash8 fleet with ATRs over the next few years. The decision to switch to ATRs was made as the De Havilland Dash8s are no longer in production.

With the arrival of the third ATR, Maldivian will have a total of six ATR aircraft in its fleet. The airline plans to add three more ATRs by the end of 2023, a move that will enhance the travel experience for its passengers.

This fleet expansion comes as Maldivian looks to grow its operations and offer greater connectivity to its customers. The airline currently operates scheduled services to 12 destinations in the Maldives and international destinations in South Asia and the Middle East. With the addition of more ATRs, Maldivian hopes to expand its network and improve its services to meet the demands of its growing customer base.