E-Learning Market Forecast 2023-2028 | Size (US$ 582.3 Billion), CAGR (9.5%) | Industry Report

E-Learning Market

E-learning is the process of acquiring knowledge and skills through electronic devices, such as computers, tablets, or smartphones.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report , titled โ€œ๐„-๐‹๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€, by IMARC Group, gives an extensive outlook of the global market, assessing the e-learning market based on its segments like technology, Service provider, application and region.

๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ

The global e-learning market size reached US$ 288.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 582.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028.

๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ

E-learning, also known as electronic learning or online learning, is the process of acquiring knowledge and skills through electronic devices, such as computers, tablets, or smartphones. It involves the use of digital media and technology to facilitate learning, usually through the internet or other electronic media. One of the key characteristics of e-learning is its flexibility. It allows learners to access course materials at any time and from anywhere, which makes it ideal for those with busy schedules or who are unable to attend traditional classes. Additionally, e-learning often includes interactive elements, such as videos, quizzes, and simulations, which can enhance the learning experience and make it more engaging. E-learning finds application in a variety of industries, including education, healthcare, finance, and technology. It is also used in employee training and development programs in many businesses and organizations.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐š ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-learning-market/requestsample

Note: Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

๐„-๐‹๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ:

One of the key drivers influencing the market growth of e-learning is the widespread adoption of digital learning technologies by educational institutions and corporations. Additionally, the rising demand for continuous learning and upskilling is also driving the market growth. The easy availability of high-speed internet and the widespread use of smartphones and other mobile devices are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns extensively facilitated the adoption of e-learning with educational institutions and businesses transitioning to remote learning and working. Other factors, such as steadily expanding education industry and rising digitization across industries, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2390&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

๐„-๐‹๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

โ€ข Adobe Inc.

โ€ข Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)

โ€ข Blackboard Inc.

โ€ข Cisco Systems Inc.

โ€ข GP Strategies Corporation

โ€ข Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

โ€ข Oracle Corporation

โ€ข Pearson Plc

โ€ข SAP SE

โ€ข Skillsoft Corporation

โ€ข Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).



๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The report has categorized the market based on technology, Service provider, application and region .

Breakup by Technology:

โ€ข Online E-Learning

โ€ข Learning Management System

โ€ข Mobile E-Learning

โ€ข Rapid E-Learning

โ€ข Virtual Classroom

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Provider:

โ€ข Services

โ€ข Content

Breakup by Application:

โ€ข Academic

o K-12

o Higher Education

o Vocational Training

โ€ข Corporate

o Small and Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

โ€ข Government



Regional Insights:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)



๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: ย https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2390&flag=C

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย ย

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐‘๐‚ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ:

United States E-learning Market Report

Test Preparation Market Report

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.