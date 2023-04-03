E-Learning Market Forecast 2023-2028 | Size (US$ 582.3 Billion), CAGR (9.5%) | Industry Report

E-Learning Market

E-learning is the process of acquiring knowledge and skills through electronic devices, such as computers, tablets, or smartphones.

The latest report , titled "𝐄-𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖", by IMARC Group, gives an extensive outlook of the global market, assessing the e-learning market based on its segments like technology, Service provider, application and region.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭

The global e-learning market size reached US$ 288.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 582.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

E-learning, also known as electronic learning or online learning, is the process of acquiring knowledge and skills through electronic devices, such as computers, tablets, or smartphones. It involves the use of digital media and technology to facilitate learning, usually through the internet or other electronic media. One of the key characteristics of e-learning is its flexibility. It allows learners to access course materials at any time and from anywhere, which makes it ideal for those with busy schedules or who are unable to attend traditional classes. Additionally, e-learning often includes interactive elements, such as videos, quizzes, and simulations, which can enhance the learning experience and make it more engaging. E-learning finds application in a variety of industries, including education, healthcare, finance, and technology. It is also used in employee training and development programs in many businesses and organizations.

𝐄-𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

One of the key drivers influencing the market growth of e-learning is the widespread adoption of digital learning technologies by educational institutions and corporations. Additionally, the rising demand for continuous learning and upskilling is also driving the market growth. The easy availability of high-speed internet and the widespread use of smartphones and other mobile devices are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns extensively facilitated the adoption of e-learning with educational institutions and businesses transitioning to remote learning and working. Other factors, such as steadily expanding education industry and rising digitization across industries, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝐄-𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

• Adobe Inc.

• Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)

• Blackboard Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• GP Strategies Corporation

• Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

• Oracle Corporation

• Pearson Plc

• SAP SE

• Skillsoft Corporation

• Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on technology, Service provider, application and region .

Breakup by Technology:

• Online E-Learning

• Learning Management System

• Mobile E-Learning

• Rapid E-Learning

• Virtual Classroom

• Others

Breakup by Provider:

• Services

• Content

Breakup by Application:

• Academic

o K-12

o Higher Education

o Vocational Training

• Corporate

o Small and Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Government



Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

