UAE Health Insurance Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 7.32% | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the UAE health insurance market size reached US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.32% during 2023-2028.

Health insurance is a type of insurance that covers the cost of medical and surgical expenses incurred by an insured individual. It provides financial protection against unexpected and expensive medical bills, allowing individuals to access healthcare services without the burden of high costs. Health insurance plans may vary in coverage, with some offering comprehensive coverage for preventive care, hospitalization, and prescription drugs, while others may offer limited coverage for specific medical conditions. The premium for health insurance is typically paid on a monthly basis, and the level of coverage and premium amount may depend on factors, such as age, health status, and pre-existing conditions. Health insurance is essential in ensuring access to quality healthcare and reducing the financial burden of medical expenses.

𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising awareness and significance of preventive healthcare and wellness programs represents one of the key factors driving the market growth across the UAE. In line with this, the increasing population, and rising healthcare costs, are contributing to the growth of the market. The widespread adoption of new medical technologies and the increasing geriatric population are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. In addition to this, mandatory health insurance regulations, such as the Dubai Health Insurance Law and the Abu Dhabi Health Insurance Law, require all residents to have health insurance coverage, which, in turn, is driving the market growth. Apart from this, the presence of prominent health insurance providers and innovative insurance products tailored to individual needs is creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the UAE health insurance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the UAE health insurance market on the basis of type and service provider.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Individual

• Group

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫:

• Public

• Private

