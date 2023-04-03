Rice Flour Market is estimated to be US$ 1.3 billion by 2032; Rising adoption of Products to Propel Market-BY PMI

Rice Flour Market, By Source (White Rice and Brown Rice) By Type (Long Grain, Medium & Short Grain and Pregelatinized)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rice Flour is nutritious and prepared by grinding rice grains into coarse or fine powder and extensively used to make fresh rice noodles and sweets. It is also used in various other applications including culinary and industrial uses for making starch, as a thickening agent in recipes that are refrigerated or frozen as it inhibits liquid separation.
Rising awareness related to gluten-free food products has become major contribution in target market growth. Growing demand for organic foods has further facilitated the demand for target market growth. Increasing number of application of rice flour and benefits associated with consumption of food products containing low additives, non-GMO, etc. are anticipated to increase the demand for products such as organic rice flour, organic wheat flour, organic corn flour etc., which is expected to fruitful the demand for Rice Flour market over the forecast period.
The report “Rice Flour Market, By Source (White Rice and Brown Rice) By Type (Long Grain, Medium & Short Grain and Pregelatinized), By Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Breakfast solutions and Baby Food), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect, Convenience Store, E-commerce) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
• In October 2021, Cargill launched rice flour-based maltodextrin substitute. New launched “SimPure” rice flour is a clean bulking agent with similar taste, texture and funationality as maltodextrin and can be used to improve mouthfeel with sensory testing of powdered chocolate milk.
• In June 2021, Ulrick & Short has launched new clean-label functional rice flour “fazenda Nutrigel” in bakery sector. New launched product act as a viscosity regulator and designed to improve softness, moisture, texture and structure in range of bakery products such as bread, muffins, cakes, gluten free batters and coatings.
The key factor driving the growth of the Rice Flour market is increasing demand for rice flour due to its high nutritional benefits. As wheat flour contains gluten rice flour is commonly used as a substitute to wheat flour and shift towards gluten-free food products has driven target market growth. Use of rice flour in sauces, soups, gravies as a thickening agent and use in preparation of bakery products has further boost the demand for Rice Flour market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Rice Flour Market accounted for US$ 0.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0%. The Rice Flour Market is segmented based on Source, Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
• Based on Source, Rice Flour Market is segmented into White Rice and Brown Rice
• Based on Type, Rice Flour Market is segmented into Long Grain, Medium & Short Grain and Pre-gelatinized.
• Based on Application, Rice Flour Market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionary, Breakfast solutions and Baby Food.
• Based on Distribution Channel, Rice Flour Market is segmented into Direct, Indirect, Convenience Store, E-commerce.
• By Region, the Rice Flour Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Rice Flour Market:
• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.
• Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd.
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd.
• Ardent Mills LLC.
• Shipton Mill Ltd.
• ConAgra Foods, Inc.
• Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills Co. Ltd.
• General Mills, Inc.
• Firebird Artisan Mills.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
