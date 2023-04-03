Governor Mills Announces Positive COVID-19 Test Result

MAINE, April 3 - Back to current news.

April 2, 2023



Governor Janet Mills announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 today. The Governor received a positive result after experiencing a scratchy throat this morning. She will isolate for a minimum of five days, consistent with Maine and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

"Other than a scratchy throat, I feel fine," said Governor Mills. "I will work remotely over the next few days and I look forward to getting back to the office later this week."

Governor Mills is fully vaccinated and boosted, for which she attributes her mild symptoms and good prognosis. Gov. Mills previously tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2022. She isolated and recovered within a matter of days.

Given the circumstances, the Governor will not be joining First Lady Jill Biden's during her visit to Maine this week.

According to the U.S. CDC, all Maine counties have a low level of community transmission of COVID-19. Of all states, Maine has the highest percent of residents age 65 and older with an updated (bivalent) booster. COVID-19 testing and vaccination remain widely available in Maine. More information about testing, vaccination, and treatment options can be found on the State's COVID-19 website.