Crypto Asset Management Market Size Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 20.7% During 2021-2031

Crypto Asset Management Market Size

Simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrency positively impacts the crypto asset management market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies, the surge in investments for cryptocurrency, and the simplification of the process for purchasing cryptocurrency fuel the growth of the global crypto asset management market.

However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation costs restrain the market growth. Contrarily, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the new few years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global crypto asset management market garnered $0.67 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $9.36 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 30.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the adoption of cloud based crypto asset management solutions among banks and fintech institutions to secure their systems and provide customers with scalable, resilient, and agile crypto services.

• Furthermore, cloud-based crypto asset management provides individuals and enterprises with improved flexibility as well as cost-effective solutions. The demand for crypto asset management is expected to remain constant post-pandemic as a week.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global crypto asset management market based on offering, application type, mobile operating system, end user, industry vertical, and region.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 33.1% from 2021 to 2030.

By offering, the wallet management solution segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global crypto asset management market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the custodian solutions segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading players of the global crypto asset management market analyzed in the research include Bakkt, BitGo., Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Gemini Trust Company, LLC, ICONOMI Limited, Paxos Trust Company, LLC., Ledger SAS, Metaco, and Xapo Holdings Limited.

